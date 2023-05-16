Roofing Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032, 32% of industry growth to originate from Asia Pacific - Market.us

New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roofing Materials market size is projected to surpass around USD 177.6 Billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. The global roofing materials market size was USD 117.8 Billion in 2022.

The roofing materials provide various options for residential, commercial, and industrial constructions. Roofing materials contain shingles, tiles, metal panels, membranes, etc. The demand for roofing materials is driven by several factors such as construction activity, climate, and government regulations. In past years, the aim of sustainable and eco-friendly roofing solutions increases due to their energy efficiency, durability, and low maintenance costs. The global roofing materials market is estimated to observe substantial growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for residential and commercial construction projects.

Key Takeaway:

By material, in 2022, the roofing materials market was dominated by the concrete & clay tile roofs segment due to increased demand from the construction industry.

By application, the residential segment dominated the largest market share in application analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the roofing materials market in 2022.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 32%.

APAC is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

North America & Europe is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the prevalence of commercial and residential buildings.

Factors affecting the growth of the Roofing Materials industry?

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the roofing materials industry. These include:

Economic conditions: Demand for roofing materials is closely related to the health of the overall economy. In a strong economic climate, construction activity increases and roofing materials are in greater demand.

Population growth: As the population increases, the demand for new homes and buildings commercially also increases. This increases the demand for roofing materials.

Climate and weather patterns: Excessive weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes can damage roofs. This may lead to the need for repairs or replacements. Climate change also affects the industry as new materials and technologies are being developed to increase roofs' resistance to changing weather patterns.

Technological advances: New roofing materials are constantly being developed, including materials that are more durable, energy-efficient, and sustainable. This can create opportunities for growth within the industry.

Government regulations: Government regulations can also have an impact on the roofing materials industry. For example, incentives to encourage green building practices may drive demand for eco-friendly roofing materials. Changes to building codes could also require the use of specific roofing materials.

Government regulations can also have an impact on the roofing materials industry. For example, incentives to encourage green building practices may drive demand for eco-friendly roofing materials. Changes to building codes could also require the use of specific roofing materials. Consumer preferences: Consumers' preferences for roofing materials may also influence the industry. For example, a growing interest in energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products can create demand for new types of roofing materials.

Top Trends in Global Roofing Materials Market

Manufacturers and suppliers are persistently adapting to the changing requirements of their customers. The market contains the growing use of recycled materials in roofing products to promote sustainability and waste reduction. The demand for lightweight roofing products is also increasing, as they are easy to install and transport. They also offer customizable roofing options that allow customers to design roofs according to their preferences and needs. Drones and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming more popular for roof inspections and maintenance. These technological advancements enable vendors to more efficient and cost-effective management of roofs.

Market Growth

The roofing materials market is likely to see significant growth in the future. Market growth of roofing materials is driven by several factors such as population growth, economic conditions, and technological advancements. Also, there is an impact of changes in consumer preferences & government regulations expected to cater to the market expansion. The demand for sustainable and energy-efficient roofing materials is likely to produce the latest opportunities for growth in the industry. With the help of technology, the market drive innovation with new materials and techniques being developed to make roofs more durable and weather-resistant.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of value in the global roofing materials market holding a market share of 32% and projecting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are growing due to rapid urbanization and increasing construction activities in countries such as China and India. However, North America and Europe witness significant growth due to the prevalence of commercial and residential buildings and strict regulations endorsing sustainable construction practices. Growing tourism, retail trade, and business turnover in the states of the European Union are likely to boost construction activities in the same.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 117.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 177.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.3% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The demand for roofing materials increases as the construction industry expands. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency is also driving demand for roof materials that can reduce the energy consumed by buildings. The development of roofing materials with superior reflective & insulation properties has been a result. Metal roofing is a long-lasting material that stays for a longer duration than other materials and it is likely to expand at a greater pace due to rising instances of wildfires. Metal roofing is a prominent fire-resistant roofing option that enables modern fire codes & protects their building from fire. The market for roofing materials is likely to grow in the coming years due to these factors.

Market Restraints

Consumers have low disposable income to spend on home repairs or renovations at the time of economic downturns. The market has seen huge competition with new potential entrants which disrupts existing players. The resurfacing of worn-out roofs elaborates a huge investment of time, electricity, and money. Environmental regulations can also rise manufacturing costs and limit demand for roofing materials. Adverse climatic conditions may alter product quality such as some of the materials cannot survive excessive heat and ultraviolet emission from sunlight but easily invalidate extended freeze-thaw cycles.

Market Opportunities

The market is endorsing a huge demand for energy-efficient and sustainable roofing materials such as solar shingles, cool roofs, and green roofs. Also, the development of smart roofing materials which have self-regulate temperature and moisture is likely to further drive demand. Government regulations across the world promote sustainable construction practices which are likely to propel market growth.

Report Segmentation of the Roofing Materials Market

Material Insight

The material further divides the market into asphalt shingles, concrete & clay tile roofs, metal roofs, plastic roofs, and other materials. Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs are expected to be the most lucrative segment in 2022, with a market share of 30% and a projected CAGR of 4.8% through 2022. Concrete and clay tile roofs include a variety of styles & colors which makes them a prevalent option for both residential and commercial buildings. However, the Asphalt shingles segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Application Insight

Based on application, the market for roofing materials is separated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is projected to be the most lucrative in the global roofing materials market boasting a projected CAGR of 4.4% through 2022. In 2022, its total revenue share will reach 55%. Residential roofing consists of the installation of roofs on individual homes or apartments. The need for safe & comfortable housing increases the demand for residential roofing at this pace. The factors such as durability, strength, aesthetics, and energy efficiency play an important role when choosing roofing materials for homeowners and builders. The residential segment is expected to enlarge as the construction industry continues to grow at a greater pace in the future.

Market Segmentation

Based on Material

Asphalt Shingles

Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs

Metal Roofs

Plastic Roofs

Other Materials

Based on the Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Companies are investing heavily in integrated raw material production and sales activities to excel in product quality and market demand. To boost global revenues for roofing materials companies are employing merger and acquisition tactics. Also, the companies make a strong network of qualified contractors to ensure the quality of the roof installation for a better customer experience.

Some of the major players include:

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Owens Corning

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

CSR Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Crown Building Products LLC

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

Wienerberger AG

Etex

CertainTeed Corporation

Johns Manville

Fletcher Building Limited

Eagle Roofing Products

Boral Roofing

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Roofing Materials Market

In February 2021, CSR Ltd. Revealed the acquisition of AFS Systems which is a leading producer of pre-fabricated building systems in Australia. This acquisition is likely to expand companies’ product portfolio and strengthen its position in the Australian building materials market.

In November 2020, Johns Manville revealed the acquisition of ITW Insulation Systems a leading manufacturer of insulation and waterproofing products for the commercial and industrial markets. This results in the expansion of Johns Manville’s product portfolio and strengthens its position in the commercial roofing market.

