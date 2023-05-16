Aluminum Doors and Windows Market to Capture a CAGR of 3% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 78.78 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluminum Doors and Windows Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Aluminum Doors and Windows Market Information by Product, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Aluminum Doors and Windows Market could thrive at a rate of 3% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 78.78 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

Aluminum doors and windows are a popular choice for many homeowners and builders due to their durability, versatility, and low maintenance requirements. These doors and windows are made from aluminum, a lightweight and corrosion-resistant material that offers excellent thermal and sound insulation properties. Aluminum doors and windows are commonly used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

The application of aluminum doors and windows is widespread, and they can be found in a variety of buildings, including homes, offices, hospitals, schools, and shopping centers. The use of aluminum in construction provides several benefits, such as high strength, durability, and resistance to weathering and corrosion. Additionally, aluminum doors and windows are energy-efficient and can help to reduce heating and cooling costs.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Aluminum Doors and Windows industry include

Apogee Enterprises Inc

Olsen Doors and Windows Limited

Fletcher Building Limited

YKK AP Inc

Bradnam's Windows & Doors

Fenesta Building Systems

PGT Innovations

Geeta Aluminium Co. Pvt. Ltd

Ply Gem Holdings Inc

Andersen Corporation

Among others





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 78.78 Billion CAGR 3% (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The global aluminum doors and windows market is segmented into residential and commercial. \r

The residential application segment accounted for a significantly large share of the global market due to the growing construction projects.





May 2021

Reynaers Aluminum announced the launch of its new MasterLine 8 series, which offers a range of high-performance doors and windows that are designed to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly building solutions is a significant driving factor for the aluminum doors and windows market. As consumers and builders alike become increasingly environmentally conscious, the demand for materials that are sustainable and energy-efficient has been on the rise. Aluminum, being a highly recyclable material with low embodied energy, is an excellent choice for green building applications. Moreover, aluminum doors and windows can help reduce energy consumption by improving insulation and reducing air leakage, making them an attractive option for eco-friendly homes and buildings.

The growing construction industry is another significant factor driving the demand for aluminum doors and windows. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and the need for better infrastructure are driving the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Aluminum doors and windows are preferred for their durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal. They are used extensively in commercial and residential construction, providing significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the market.

Market Restraints:

However, there are also several restraints to the growth of the aluminum doors and windows market, including the availability of cheaper alternatives such as uPVC doors and windows, and the high cost of aluminum as a raw material.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global economy, including the aluminum doors and windows market. The restrictions on mobility and the lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide disrupted supply chains, leading to a decline in demand and production. The construction industry, which is a significant end-user of aluminum doors and windows, was also hit hard by the pandemic, with many projects put on hold or canceled.

The post-COVID scenario is expected to be favorable for the aluminum doors and windows market, with an increasing focus on sustainable building practices and the need for better infrastructure. The construction industry is expected to rebound, driven by the increasing investments in infrastructure projects by governments worldwide. The growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings is expected to boost the demand for aluminum doors and windows, providing significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the market. The increasing adoption of smart home solutions is also expected to drive the demand for aluminum doors and windows in the residential sector.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The Product Type in the market includes Exterior Door, Patio Door, Sliding Window, Bi-Fold Window, and Other.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Residential and Commercial.



Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the aluminum doors and windows market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions in the region. The construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is witnessing significant growth, which is further driving the demand for aluminum doors and windows. Additionally, the rising disposable income and the growing trend of urbanization are driving the demand for high-quality building materials, including aluminum doors and windows. North America and Europe are also significant markets for aluminum doors and windows, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. These regions have seen a shift towards energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, driven by government initiatives and rising consumer awareness of environmental issues. As a result, the demand for aluminum doors and windows in these regions has been steadily increasing. The retrofitting and renovation of existing buildings with energy-efficient solutions are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America and Europe.



