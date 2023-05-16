Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 19

Danish English

Company announcement no. 33

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 19, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from from last announcement 937.000 106.591.090 08. May 2023 20.000 103,88 2.077.600 09. May 2023 20.000 101,36 2.027.200 10. May 2023 20.000 100,96 2.019.200 11. May 2023 22.000 100,47 2.210.340 12. May 2023 19.000 100,92 1.917.480 Total week 19 101.000 10.251.820 Total accumulated 1.038.000 116.842.910

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,132,900 treasury shares, equal to 0.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



