Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 19

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 33
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 19, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement937.000                                 106.591.090                             
08. May 202320.000103,882.077.600
09. May 202320.000101,362.027.200
10. May 202320.000100,962.019.200
11. May 202322.000100,472.210.340
12. May 202319.000100,921.917.480
Total week 19 101.000   10.251.820
Total accumulated 1.038.000   116.842.910

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,132,900 treasury shares, equal to 0.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations

