Ceiling Tiles Market to Capture a CAGR of 8.4% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 18,830 Million by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceiling Tiles Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ceiling Tiles Market Information by Product, Installation Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Ceiling Tiles Market could thrive at a rate of 8.4% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 18,830 Million by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Ceiling tiles are lightweight construction materials that are used to cover the ceiling of a room. The global ceiling tiles market is primarily driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, coupled with the need for aesthetic and visually appealing ceiling solutions. One of the major drivers of the ceiling tiles market is the growing demand for acoustic insulation, particularly in commercial buildings such as offices, hospitals, and schools.

Ceiling tiles are widely used to reduce noise levels in buildings by absorbing sound waves. As a result, the demand for acoustic ceiling tiles is growing in the market. Additionally, the growing awareness about the benefits of green buildings is also driving the demand for ceiling tiles that are made from eco-friendly materials.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4775



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Ceiling Tiles industry include

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Knauf

Grenzebach BSH GmbH

Rockfon

USG Corporation

Saint Gobain S.A.

SAS International

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Hunter Douglas

Burgess CEP

Decorative Ceiling Tiles, Inc.

VANS Gypsum Pvt Ltd

The ReWall Company, LLC

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 18830 Million CAGR 8.40% (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Installation Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in home improvement projects and demand for decorative interior Growing residential and non-residential construction activities in the region Growing awareness about green construction among consumers





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Ceiling Tile:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ceiling-tiles-market-4775





August 2018

Techno Ceiling Products, a major manufacturer of ceiling products, grids, framings, and ceiling tiles in India, introduced a line of acoustic panels made from recycled PET bottles, creating a unique environmentally-friendly product.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver of the ceiling tile market is the growth of the construction industry. As the construction industry expands, the demand for building materials such as ceiling tiles also increases. This is because ceiling tiles are a necessary component of commercial and residential buildings. The growth of the construction industry is mainly driven by increasing urbanization, rising population, and government initiatives for infrastructure development.

Market Restraints:

One restraint of the ceiling tile market is the availability of alternative materials. Some building owners and contractors are turning to alternative materials such as drywall, wood, and metal for ceilings. These materials may offer unique aesthetic appeal and functionality that traditional ceiling tiles cannot provide. Additionally, some alternative materials may be cheaper than ceiling tiles, making them more attractive for cost-conscious consumers. The availability of these alternative materials could impact the demand for ceiling tiles in the market

COVID 19 Analysis

The ceiling tile market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the temporary suspension of construction activities and supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns and travel restrictions in different regions. The pandemic has resulted in delays in ongoing construction projects, leading to a decline in demand for ceiling tiles. In addition, the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have resulted in material shortages and increased transportation costs, which have affected the production and distribution of ceiling tiles. However, the market is expected to recover gradually as the global economy recovers and construction activities resume. Governments around the world are also launching initiatives to stimulate the construction sector, which is expected to drive the demand for ceiling tiles. The growing trend of green buildings and the adoption of eco-friendly materials is also expected to create new opportunities in the market.



Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4775



Market Segmentation

By Product

The product in the market includes Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, Wood, and Others.

By installation type

By installation type, the segment includes Drop In and Glue Up

By Application

By application, the segment includes Residential and Non-residential



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4775



Regional Insights

In North America, the ceiling tile market is driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly materials in the construction industry. The US is the largest market for ceiling tiles in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

In Europe, the market is driven by the increasing demand for suspended ceiling systems in commercial and institutional buildings, particularly in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. The growing trend of green building construction is also driving the demand for eco-friendly ceiling tiles.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is driven by the increasing construction activities, particularly in countries such as China and India, as well as the growing demand for eco-friendly construction materials. The region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing infrastructure development activities and urbanization.

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry , by Market Research Future:

Pre-engineered Buildings Market Research Report Information, By Technology (Steel, Aluminum, and Others), By Product (Walls, Columns & Beams, Roof & Floors, and Others), By (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), And, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of the World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Self-consolidating Concrete Market Research Report Information By Constituent (Cement, Aggregates, Admixtures, and Other Constituents), By Application (Precast Concrete, Architectural, Residential, Infrastructure, and Other Applications), and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of The World)—Forecast Till 2027

Gypsum Board Market Research Report Information by type (Regular Gypsum Board and Type X Gypsum Board), by applications (residential, institutional, commercial and others) and by product (gypsum wallboard and gypsum ceiling board) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.