Notice on Fund Term Extension

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.

The Issuer is a real estate development company that is owned by the closed-end real estate investment fund intended for informed investors Lords LB Special Fund IV (the Fund), which is a development fund that invests in development of commercial real estate projects, established in 2016 for a 5-year term with the possibility to extended it for additional 2 years and managed by one of the largest investment management companies in the Republic of Lithuania – UAB “Lords LB Asset Management”.

The Issuer would like to inform you that the Fund’s term was extended to 21 June 2024 in accordance with applicable laws and the Fund’s rules.

Please note that changes to the shareholding structure of the Issuer, if any, are subject to the covenants of the Issuer provided for in the Prospectus.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt