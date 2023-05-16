Smart Home Appliances Market Size, Share, Research [2023-2030] | Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart home appliances market size is expected to grow rapidly due to automation enhancements and lifestyle advancements. Furthermore, rapid investments in smart appliances by several households is expected to enhance market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Smart Home Appliances Market, 2022-2030.”

Smart home appliances are devices that are connected to the internet and can be controlled remotely or programmed to perform tasks automatically. These appliances offer convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced functionality compared to traditional appliances.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Smart Home Appliances Market Report:

Haier Group Corporation (Qingdao, China)

Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

Samsung Group (Suwon-si, South Korea)

L.G. Electronics, Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Whirlpool Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

Fujitsu General Limited (Japan)

Dacor (California, U.S.)

Voltas Limited (Mumbai, India)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2029 Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 100+ Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channels

By Technology Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Market Growth Drivers Growing number of smart homes are fostering the demand for smart home devices which is likely to drive the market.

Segments:

By product type, the smart home appliances market is segmented into washing machine, air conditioners (A.C.s), refrigerator, dishwashers, and other smart appliances. As per technology, it is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular technology, and radio frequency identification (RFID). Based on distributional channel, it is bifurcated into offline and online.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Driving Factors

Increasing Smart Homes to Enhance Market Growth

Smart home appliances consist of washing machines, dishwashers, smart cameras, locks, refrigerators, and others. These appliances save time and enhance the comfort of consumers. Rising smart homes are likely to enhance the adoption of smart home appliances. Furthermore, the increasing demand for technologically advanced products are likely to enhance the demand for the product. Moreover, the robust demand for premium electronics such as smart speakers, air conditioners, refrigerators, and dryers/washers is expected to enhance the smart home appliances adoption. In addition, rising development of smart and green buildings is expected to boost appliance sales. These factors may drive the smart home appliances market growth.

However, high cost associated with smart devices may hinder the industry’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Closure of Manufacturing Industries Negatively Affected Industry Growth

This smart home appliances market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the closure of manufacturing activities. Further, the rapid spike in COVID infections led to the imposition of stringent restrictions against manufacturing. Moreover, the global semiconductor shortage is restricted the market’s progress. However, the resumption of activities post the pandemic has enabled market players to function smoothly. The adoption of digitization and automated production techniques is expected to enhance the adoption of the product.

The market report includes:

All-encompassing report of the market

Critical insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the smart home appliances market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Rising Internet Penetration to Propel Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the smart home appliances market share because of rising internet penetration and technological advancements. Furthermore, improvements in wireless communication technologies and novel product developments may bolster the demand for the product. These factors are likely to foster the market’s growth in the region.

In Europe, the rising adoption of smart appliances and strong demand for energy-efficient products is expected to enhance smart home appliance adoption. In addition, the demand for smart security solutions is expected to enhance smart home appliance adoption. These factors may influence industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising per-capita income and evolving lifestyles are expected to enhance the product’s sales. Furthermore, the rapid development of 5G infrastructure and increasing digitization may bolster industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Players Enter Collaborations to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market enter collaborations to enhance their brand image. For example, Apple, Google, Amazon, and Zigbee Alliance collaborated with smart appliance companies for the development and promotion of compatible smart home products in December 2019. This development may allow companies to enhance their brand image. Furthermore, companies adopt expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and novel product launches to enhance their market position.

