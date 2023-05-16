Influence marketing :

The Dékuple Group's SaaS solution Reech Influence Cloud

accelerates its international deployment.

Paris, May 16, 2023 - Reech Influence Cloud, the Dekuple Group's SaaS MarTech solution, continues its international development by equipping major brands and institutions seeking to internalize and rationalize their global influence marketing investments.

Reech Influence Cloud offers a complete range of modules and functionalities that allow, on a global level, to :

Search for influencers in the world (coverage of all continents and key markets)

(coverage of all continents and key markets) Benchmark (parameterized daily monitoring, dashboard of competitors' campaigns)

(parameterized daily monitoring, dashboard of competitors' campaigns) Operate campaigns from start to finish (Locate, Select, Qualify, Categorize, Contractualize, Sponsor, Track)

(Locate, Select, Qualify, Categorize, Contractualize, Sponsor, Track) Harmonize and rationalize brand campaigns

Manage and/or equip their partners and agencies

Manage, pilot and optimize investments

Up to now, nearly a quarter (20%) of Reech Influence Cloud licenses are already in use in markets outside of France.

A PLATFORM RECOGNIZED BY SOCIAL NETWORKS, REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AND SPECIALIZED MARTECH COMPARISONS

Reech Influence Cloud based on unique features that allow it to gain the trust of brands:

An exhaustive database of influencers worldwide on all social networks: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Pinterest and Twitter

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Pinterest and Twitter 100% compliant with the guidelines of social networks and the GDPR

The solution is used by ARPP to measure the compliance of influencers with advertising rules in France

One of the 2 platforms validated by EASA (easa-alliance.org), the European Advertising Standards Alliance which works to promote responsible advertising at the European level

(easa-alliance.org), the European Advertising Standards Alliance which works to promote responsible advertising at the European level Holder of the G2 High Performer Europe and Clutch Top Influence Advertising Company & Top Social Media Marketing Company badges





THE TRUST OF MAJOR GLOBAL BRANDS

On an international level, Reech Influence Cloud is already deployed in major brands such as Club Med, Yves Rocher, ID Kids, etc.

"The platform helps us a lot in the management of our influencer campaigns, thanks to all the KPIs provided, we are more precise about our ROI and are able to achieve remarkable successes. We always need to know the ROI of our influencer action, that's what Reech Influence Cloud provides. We can then learn from our different actions and get input to improve our next action" says Laurene El Oddi, Trade Marketing Specialist Omnichannel at Yves Rocher.



"Since its creation in 2015, Reech has become a leading influencer marketing player in France. Over time, we have been able to progressively extend our scope of action to other markets, thanks to our SaaS solution Reech Influence Cloud, which received very favorable feedback in a context where brands are becoming increasingly mature on these subjects. While brands have gradually invested in influencer marketing, their growth, especially internationally, has been uneven across markets. Reech Influence Cloud allows them to regain global control to harmonize processes and data between BUs and to rationalize their influencer marketing investments in a market that is expected to grow by €12 billion by 2021*. In addition, Reech Influence Cloud is committed to more responsible influence marketing via ARPP and EASA and, as such, has been selected by many administrations", explains Guillaume Doki-Thonon, Founder and CEO of Reech, publisher of Reech Influence Cloud.



INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES THROUGH RECRUITMENT AND THE SUPPORT OF THE DÉKUPLE GROUP

To support its development, Reech Influence Cloud will also increase international workforce with several recruitments (Sales development representative, Business developer, Account executive) planned in Paris.

"Our ambition is to become a leader in data marketing in Europe through our ability to support our French and European clients in various international markets. Reech Influence Cloud, which is now a reference platform on the market, contributes to this goal while also aiming to address brands on local markets", says Bertrand Laurioz, CEO of the Dekuple Group.

About DÉKUPLE

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player in cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements, on its own behalf or on behalf of its partners and clients, acquisition, loyalty and customer relationship management services across all distribution channels. Its expertise enables it to support brands in their marketing needs and to create recurring revenue-generating portfolios on its own behalf. Today, the Group works with more than 500 brands, including two-thirds of the CAC 40 companies and many small and medium-sized businesses.

DÉKUPLE had a turnover of 181.2 million euros in 2022. With operations in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs over 1,000 people.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN code: FR0000062978 – DKUPL

www.dekuple.com



About Reech

Founded in 2015, Reech is an expert Influence Marketing company that collaborates with the biggest brands, such as Coca-Cola, Carrefour, Spontex, Philips, Groupe Galeries Lafayette, Yves Rocher. With its support offer, Reech defines the strategy and operates from A to Z the influence campaigns for the brands. Since 2023, Reech has been training professionals in Influence Marketing with its “Reech Learning Program” training offer.

https://www.reech.com/fr/ - https://www.reech.com/fr/influence-cloud



Press contacts : ComCorp Agency – dekuple@comcorp.fr

Léa Goujon – lgoujon@comcorp.fr - 06 33 58 84 04

Ingrid Brégeon-Fall – ibregeonfall@comcorp.fr – 06 33 58 54 94

* Observatory of Responsible Influence 2021/2022, Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP) https://www.arpp.org/actualite/observatoire-influence-responsable-2021-2022/



