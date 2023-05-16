Boyden Elects New Chair Kathleen Dunton

New York, Frankfurt, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, announces the election of Managing Partner Kathleen Dunton as Chair of Boyden’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Kathleen succeeds Craig Stevens, who remains on Boyden’s board as Americas Director.

A rare female Chair of a global leadership and talent advisory firm, Kathleen was first elected At-Large Director in 2021 and subsequently Chair on 29th April 2023.

Commenting on her election, Kathleen Dunton, Managing Partner, Germany, and EMEA Regional Practice Leader, Private Equity and Venture Capital said, “I am honored to serve Boyden as Chair, as the board continues to drive innovation and diversity, and provide strategic insight to global partners and their clients. Boyden is privileged to work with clients transforming their organizations as the digital economy continues to evolve. We are energized by opportunities to integrate crucial practices around people and planet for the benefit of all communities”.

Kathleen has over 20 years’ experience in executive search, primarily in the private equity, industrial and chemical sectors. A global citizen, she has lived in the United States, United Kingdom and now Germany. As leader of EMEA’s private equity and venture capital practice, she provides valuable expertise in leadership for early stage and hyper-growth companies, collaborating with both regional and global colleagues.

“I am delighted to see Kathleen succeed me as Chair,” commented Craig Stevens. “Kathleen has been a valuable collaborator in steering Boyden through its strategic development, driving a variety of important initiatives and ensuring the firm’s on-going ability to deliver to the highest standards for clients worldwide.”

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

