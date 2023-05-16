Hazelcast to Highlight How to Accelerate Measurable Business Outcomes from Investments in Kafka for Streaming Data

London, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc., home of the real-time stream processing platform, is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of Kafka Summit London 2023, an event that brings together developers, architects, data engineers and DevOps professionals to learn about streaming data.

Throughout the Summit, Hazelcast is hosting multiple events to showcase how its real-time stream processing platform enables companies to act immediately on data-in-motion and enhance Kafka-based solutions to facilitate better data-driven decisions and thrive in the real-time economy.

“Most companies that use Kafka as a distributed streaming platform are not getting the measurable business benefits because they are not leveraging capabilities that can process data incrementally as it arrives,” says Manish Devgan, Chief Product Officer at Hazelcast. “Instead of acting immediately on streaming data as it flows through the Kafka cluster, they are building traditional data pipelines to store data first and act on it later. This approach results in delayed actions, alerts, insights and updates to business-critical applications, which translates into businesses are slower or unable to respond to opportunities and threats.”

More than 80% of all Fortune 100 companies use Kafka, an open source distributed event streaming platform. It is primarily used to build real-time streaming data pipelines and applications that adapt to the data streams.

At the Hazelcast booth (S4), app developers, architects, data engineers and DevOps professionals will learn how to enhance streaming data from Kafka and accelerate business outcomes by using stream processing to enrich, analyze and act on streaming data.

Additionally, Hazelcast will highlight the advantages of its stream-processing capabilities as compared to other market alternatives. For example, in a real-world enterprise application benchmark by Hasso-Plattner-Institute on Enterprise Stream Processing, Hazelcast performed significantly better than Apache Flink, receiving top scores for its high throughput and low latency.

Hazelcast experts available at the booth will explain how to:

integrate transactional, operational, and historical data into Kafka applications

simplify and optimize real-time stream processing architectures; and

take advantage of high throughput and low latency to deploy fast, highly scalable applications for running large-scale calculations, simulations, and other data- and compute-intensive workloads.

At an after-hours craft beer tasting and networking event, senior solutions architect Jon Diamond will demonstrate how real-time machine learning enables companies to accelerate responsiveness for improving customer experience, creating opportunities and protecting themselves from threats. Diamond will demonstrate retail business processes during Black Friday, as an example, and share how real-time machine learning enables organizations to optimize tasks such as sales analysis for maximum profit and customer engagement.

The rise of the real-time economy has made it critical for business leaders to use streaming data as a competitive advantage.

In April, Hazelcast was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data. Per GigaOm analyst and co-author of the report, Jelani Harper, “In the streaming data space, it’s almost impossible to find a single platform that handles data preparation, reference data enrichment, streaming data processing, low latent storage, and machine learning inferences while supporting a handful of stream processing engines. Hazelcast is the rare vendor able to provide this functionality, and more, in a single solution.”

From retail to finance to healthcare to manufacturing and beyond, Hazelcast enables companies to respond to customers immediately, delivering highly personalized and timely experiences and adapting in the moment to drive revenue, cut costs, and mitigate risk.

Join Hazelcast at Kafka Summit London 2023

May 16-17: Kafka Summit in London (Booth S4)

May 17 at 5:30 pm in The Green Room at the Good Hotel London: Hazelcast hosts an invitation-only craft beer tasting event with the London Java Community. Kafka Summit attendees can request an invitation to the limited-space event.

Additional Stream Processing Resources

About Kafka Summit

Kafka Summit in London is the premier event for developers, architects, data engineers, DevOps professionals, and anyone who wants to learn about streaming data.

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast, Inc. is the home of the real-time stream processing platform that enables enterprises to capture value at every moment. With Hazelcast, enterprises can increase actionable insights by unifying event streams with contextual insights from traditional data stores at in-memory speeds. From the cloud to the data center to the edge, Hazelcast is unique in transforming processes to help its customers achieve a competitive advantage via material revenue generation, risk management or cost reduction. Hazelcast is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com.

