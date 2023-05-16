Web 3.0 Payment Solution Provider Pelo Completes $2 Million Seed Round Financing

Singapore, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 3, Pelo, a provider of Web 3.0 payment solutions headquartered in Singapore, announced the completion of a $2 million seed round of financing. It provides developers with Web3.0 payment solutions, including but not limited to Web3.0 wallets, Layer1 networks, and stablecoins. Currently, Pelo has completed the development of the Alpha version.

With the continuous improvement of supervision in the crypto field and the further compliance of the industry, the market is ready for traditional users to enter.

But at the technical level, the threshold of blockchain and cryptocurrency is too high for traditional users. So at this time, Pelo came into being.

Pelo provides a complete Web3.0 payment solution for application developers, allowing application users to experience Web3.0 without awareness of the blockchain.

Pelo has currently completed the Alpha phase, including but not limited to:

• Web3.0 for developer APIs

• Layer1 underlying network

At present, there are already multiple Developers participating in the test.

Web 2.0 Conventional Blockchain Pelo Web 3.0 Login Social media Key or Seed Phrase Social Media Payment Password Confirmation Crypto Wallet Transfer Digital Signature Speed Very high Low Very High Network Fee 0u 0.1～5u 0u Withdrawal Difficulty Low Very High Low Service Fee 0.1% 1～20% 0.1% Quota limit Strict Unlimited Loose

























