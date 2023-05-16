Plastic Recycling Market to Capture a CAGR of 7.10% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 66.66 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic Recycling Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Plastic Recycling Market Information by Material, Recycling Process, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Plastic Recycling Market Size was valued at USD 38.51 billion in 2021. The plastic recycling market industry is projected to grow from USD 41.24 Billion in 2022 to USD 66.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

Plastic recycling plays a crucial role in reducing the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills and the environment. The process helps to conserve natural resources, such as oil, which is a primary raw material used in the production of plastics. Recycling also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which are produced during the production of new plastics. In addition, plastic recycling helps to mitigate the impact of plastic waste on the environment, including marine life and ecosystems.

Recycled plastic has a wide range of applications and uses in various industries, including packaging, construction, automotive, and textiles. The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of recycled plastics, where recycled plastic is used to manufacture containers, bottles, and bags. Recycled plastic is also used in the construction industry to produce products such as decking, piping, and insulation materials. In the automotive industry, recycled plastic is used to manufacture parts such as bumpers and dashboards, while in the textiles industry, recycled plastic is used to produce fabrics and clothing.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Plastic Recycling industry include

JayplasJoe’s Plastics Inc

Kuusakoski Group

KW Plastics

Montello

MTM Plastics

Plasgran Ltd

Plastipak Holdings Inc

Recycled Plastics

RJM International Inc

Seraphim Plastics

Shakti Plastics Industries

Teijin Limited

Ultra Poly Corporation

UltrePETVeolia

Custom Polymers Inc

Envision Plastics

Plastic Recycling Inc

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 66.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7,10% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Market Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increasing adoption in the packaging industry





March 2021

LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), a leading European supplier of recycled plastics. This acquisition is expected to strengthen LyondellBasell's position in the circular economy and expand its product portfolio of recycled and renewable products.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The plastic recycling market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the growing awareness of plastic waste management, and the stringent regulations on plastic waste disposal. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing concern about the environmental impact of plastic waste. Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as recycled plastic packaging, to reduce their carbon footprint. Moreover, the growing awareness of plastic waste management and the need to reduce plastic waste in landfills is driving the demand for plastic recycling.

Another market-driving factor is the stringent regulations on plastic waste disposal. Governments worldwide are implementing regulations and policies to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices. The European Union's Circular Economy Package, for instance, aims to increase the recycling rate of plastic packaging waste to 50% by 2025. Such regulations are expected to drive the demand for plastic recycling in the coming years.

Market Restraints:

One of the market restraints for plastic recycling is the high cost of the recycling process. The process of collecting, sorting, cleaning, and processing plastic waste requires significant investments in machinery, labor, and energy. The high cost of the recycling process makes it challenging to achieve profitability in the plastic recycling market.



COVID 19 Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the plastic recycling market. On the one hand, the pandemic has led to a significant increase in the use of single-use plastics, such as masks, gloves, and packaging, increasing plastic waste. On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a decline in the demand for recycled plastic. Post-COVID-19, the plastic recycling market is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the growing awareness of plastic waste management.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The Material in the market includes Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)), Polypropylene (PP), and Others.

By Recycling Process

The Recycling Process in the market includes Mechanical and Chemical.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Packaging, Construction, Textile, Automotive, and Others.



Regional Insights

In terms of regional analysis, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the top three regions for the plastic recycling market. Europe is the largest market, driven by stringent regulations on plastic waste disposal and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. North America and Asia Pacific are also growing markets, driven by the increasing awareness of plastic waste management and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The plastic recycling market in these regions is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy practices.

