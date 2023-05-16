6.7% CAGR of Pet Oral Care Products Market to Gain USD 3,199.3 Million by 2032; Market.us

New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet oral care products market was valued at USD 1,700.0 million in 2022 and is likely to reach USD 3,199.3 Million by 2032, registering a Y-0-Y growth rate of 6.7%.

Pet oral care products help prevent infectious diseases from spreading from other pets and play a significant role in maintaining hygiene and well-being for the animals. With the usage of these products, it is suggested that the pet's oral care can be checked once a time. Pet oral care products contain various medicines and chemicals to clean pets' teeth and prevent dental diseases.



To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Pet Oral Care Products Market sample report at https://market.us/report/pet-oral-care-products-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type in 2022, the toothpaste segment has generated a revenue share of 29% in 2022.

has generated a revenue share of By Pets, the dogs' segment held a significant share of the global pet supplements market revenue share of 35.2% from 2023 to 2032.

held a significant share of the global pet supplements market revenue share of from 2023 to 2032. By Distribution Channel, the homecare segment has dominated the market with a revenue share, growing at the highest CAGR in 2022.

has dominated the market with a revenue share, growing at the highest CAGR in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35.6%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a significant revenue share of 20.4% in 2022.

Pet owners usually accept pet oral care products to keep their pets whole and healthy and avoid common oral disorders in pets. Therefore, pet oral care products should be checked annually with the usage of pet oral care products.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Oral Care Products Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the pet oral care products market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Cases of Diseases : Increasing cases of diseases among pet animals and the popularity of products owing to their capability to improve health care are the main factors driving the market growth.

: Increasing cases of diseases among pet animals and the popularity of products owing to their capability to improve health care are the main factors driving the market growth. Rise in Usage of Oral Care Products : Using oral care products such as water additives, breath fresheners, and dental wipes propel the market growth. In addition, an increase in veterinary health expenditure fuel the growth of the pet oral care products market.

: Using oral care products such as water additives, breath fresheners, and dental wipes propel the market growth. In addition, an increase in veterinary health expenditure fuel the growth of the pet oral care products market. Rapid Advancements: Rapid advancements and product launches extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the global pet oral care products market growth, fueling the market growth.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/pet-oral-care-products-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Pet Oral Care Products Market

The major trends in the global market are the rise in public awareness of pet oral health and the approval of the products owing to their ability to expand healthcare. In addition, the increasing knowledge benefits of oral hygiene positively impacted pet owners, propelling the market trend. Furthermore, the market for pet oral care products is growing because of increasing veterinary care spending per individual.

Market Growth

The rising cases of gum disease amongst pet animals, mainly when the age of three, and the increase in awareness about pet oral health drive the market growth. Approval of the products owing to their capability to increase health care is the significant factor propelling the market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of dental processes and the organizations boosting the part of oral care products fuel the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The pet oral care products market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 35.6%. Owing to the rise in pet approval owners, animal adoption by NGOs, and disposable profits. The easy accessibility of products, the incidence of local industrialists, and consciousness about pet dental care drive the market growth in this region. Additionally, the increase in health-related problems in pets in North America regions is increasing requirements for pet care products.

Europe holds the second-largest revenue share during the forecast period. The fast approval of protective care methods for pets and a rise in the quantity of pet owners are poised to increase the growth of pet oral care products in the European market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the maximum revenue share during the forecast period due to increased expenditure on pet health and the rising incidence of animal oral and dental disorders.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,700.0 Million Market Size (2032) USD 3,199.3 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.7%

North America Revenue Share 35.6% Europe Revenue Share 20.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness of pet oral care products and rising veterinary health expenditures are projected to drive market growth. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, this disorder can result in significant health problems such as tooth loss and organ failure. Dental treatment for pets will help them avoid several dental problems, including periodontal disease caused by bacterial build-up in the mouth. Such requirements of the consumers to address the problems are anticipated to propel the growth of oral care products.

Market Restraints

The absence of pet oral healthcare consciousness signifies a risk to pet health and loss of income for the oral care products market. Furthermore, the market of pet oral care products is projected to face problems owing to regulatory and cultural factors. In addition, the High cost of pet oral care products and the absence of suitable veterinary dentistry is expected to retrain the market growth.

Market Opportunities

A rise in awareness regarding oral disorders in pets is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. In the current years, the majority of media has invested a lot of care in the humanization of pets. As pets are gradually observed as household memberships, owners are eager to invest in the best products, leading to higher expenditure on oral care products. The American Pet Products Association study under the National Pet Owners Survey discovered that millions of U.S. households had one or more pets with dogs.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=35604

Report Segmentation of the Pet Oral Care Products Market

Product Type Insight

The toothpaste segment dominated the pet oral care products market, holding the most significant revenue share of 39%. Individuals using toothpaste are unsuitable for animals and pets as they cannot spit after brushing their teeth. In addition, the chemicals such as fluoride in human toothpaste can cause harm if swallowed by pets. Pets toothpaste comes in range per pet resistance towards suitable ingredients, flavors, chemical contents, and toothpaste. Toothpaste is one of the major products for basic gum problems and aids in removing plaque keeping the teeth and gums healthy.

Pets Insight

In 2022, the dog's segment holds the highest market revenue share in the global pet oral care products market. Dental problems in dogs and early tooth loss are mainly caused by a progressive inflammatory disease of the tissues that support their teeth. Attributed to the widespread approval of dogs as pets across the globe.

Distribution Channel Insight

The homecare segment accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2022. Major factors responsible for the growth of this segment include the rising awareness about animal health in emerging countries, growing expenditure on pet health, and the rising approval of pets worldwide. In addition, the most excellent technique to care for pets is brushing their teeth daily. Therefore, initial dental care at home is crucial for a pet’s long-term oral health and teeth maintenance.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/pet-oral-care-products-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Dental Chews

Water Additives

Breath Freshener Spray

Dental Wipes

Other Product Types

By Pets

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Other Pets

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Private Clinics

Home Care

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Pet Oral Care Products Market

In January 2022, CentralGarden & Pet Company introduced the achievement of DoMyOwn, an online vendor, to reinforce its position in the e-commerce section.

In August 2021, Wellness Pet LLC, a US-based pet products business, launched a novel age-particular dental health product. The firm introduces WHIMZEES cost packs of various dental treats for dogs, which feature various dental chew shapes to maintain dental hygiene.

Browse More Related Reports:

Pet Food Market size is expected to be worth around USD 150,987.97 million by 2032 from USD 95,384 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Pet Insurance Market size is expected to be worth around USD 19.15 Bn by 2032 from USD 9.3 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Pet Wearable Market size is expected to be worth around USD 14.54 Billion by 2032 from USD 2.9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Pet Kennels market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, The market is estimated at USD 1630 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2321 Million by 2033

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

Million



Million

