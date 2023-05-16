Outdoor Furniture Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.00% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 29.32 Billion by 2030– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Furniture Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Outdoor Furniture Market Information by Material, Product Type, Mode of Delivery, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Outdoor Furniture Market could thrive at a rate of 6.00% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 29.32 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Outdoor furniture refers to furniture specifically designed for outdoor use in gardens, patios, pool areas, and other outdoor spaces. It is designed to withstand various weather conditions and provide comfort and style to outdoor spaces. Outdoor furniture includes chairs, tables, sofas, lounge chairs, benches, and other accessories.

Outdoor furniture is used for various applications such as outdoor dining, relaxation, and entertainment. It is commonly used in residential, commercial, and hospitality settings. In residential settings, outdoor furniture is used to create a comfortable and functional outdoor living space. In commercial and hospitality settings, it is used to enhance the ambiance and comfort of outdoor dining areas, pool areas, and other public spaces.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2077



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Outdoor Furniture industry include

AGIO International Company LTD

Brown Jordan International

Century Furniture LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International Inc.

EMU Group S.P.A.

DEDON The Home Depot Inc.

Haworth Inc.

UNOPIU Hartman UK

PLAISIR Du JARDIN Ltd.

IKEARoyal BOTANIA NV

AMONG OTHERS.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 29.32 billion CAGR 6.00% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Product Type, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers The rising purchasing power of consumers Increases in demand for hotels, public gardens, open spaces





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Outdoor Furniture:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/outdoor-furniture-market-2077



January 2021

Kimball International launched Interwoven, a furniture brand dedicated to meeting the unique needs of customers. Interwoven has joined Kimball International's health business segment and offers a wide variety of furniture for various health environments such as modular casework, lounge chairs, and recliners.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for outdoor furniture is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, growing consumer spending on outdoor living spaces, and the rising trend of outdoor dining and relaxation. Additionally, the availability of various materials such as wood, metal, plastic, and wicker also drives the market growth.

Market Restraints:

The market restraints for outdoor furniture include fluctuating raw material prices, seasonality in demand, and limited outdoor space in urban areas. The high cost of premium outdoor furniture and the availability of low-cost substitutes also hinder market growth.



Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2077



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the outdoor furniture market, with both positive and negative effects. The initial phase of the pandemic saw a decline in demand due to the closure of public spaces and restrictions on outdoor gatherings. As people spent more time indoors, the demand for indoor furniture increased, and outdoor furniture sales suffered.

However, as the pandemic continued, there was a surge in demand for outdoor furniture as consumers shifted their focus to creating comfortable and functional outdoor living spaces. With travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place, many people began investing in their homes, including outdoor spaces, leading to a rise in demand for outdoor furniture.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The Material in the market include Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, and Others

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Transportation, Storage, Packaging, Labeling, and Others.

By End User

The Mode of Delivery End User in the market includes Last-Mile Delivery and Hubs-to-Distributor.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2077



Regional Insights

The outdoor furniture market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for outdoor dining and relaxation spaces, which is particularly high in North America. In recent years, the trend of outdoor living has become increasingly popular in North America, leading to a surge in demand for outdoor furniture. This trend is expected to continue, with consumers increasingly seeking outdoor furniture that is comfortable, stylish, and durable. Additionally, the growth of the hospitality industry, which includes hotels, restaurants, and cafes, has also contributed to the market's growth in North America.

Europe is also a significant market for outdoor furniture, driven by the growing trend of outdoor living and dining. Europeans have a long-standing tradition of outdoor living, which has resulted in a wide range of outdoor furniture styles and designs that cater to different tastes and preferences. The trend of outdoor living has only increased in recent years, with consumers investing in high-quality outdoor furniture that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the outdoor furniture market due to the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of consumers. The region's rapid urbanization has led to a shortage of indoor space, resulting in an increased demand for outdoor living spaces. Additionally, rising disposable income has led to consumers investing in high-quality outdoor furniture that is both comfortable and durable. With these factors in play, the outdoor furniture market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry , by Market Research Future:

Rain-screen Cladding Market Research Report Information By Type (Cement, Composite, Metal, Laminates, Terracotta, and Others), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Decorative Concrete Market Research Report Information Report, By Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Dyes, Polishing Concrete and Others), By Application (Residential and Non-residential), End Use (Floors, Driveways, Walls, Patios, and others) and By Region - Forecast To 2030

Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Research Report Information By Type (SIFCON (Slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete), RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete), CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite), and Others), By Application (Bridge Construction, Building Construction, Military Construction, Anti-Detonating Construction, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.