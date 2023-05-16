Global Probiotics Market Size To Worth USD 113.85 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Probiotics Market Size is to grow from USD 54.73 billion in 2022 to USD 113.85 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Probiotics are living microorganisms, such as bacteria or yeasts, that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. They can be found in foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and supplements. Probiotics are known to promote gut health by restoring the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which plays a crucial role in digestion and immune function. Research suggests that probiotics may also help alleviate symptoms of diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, more studies are needed to fully understand their mechanisms and optimal use. It's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating probiotics into your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Probiotics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed Probiotics), By Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), By End-Use (Human Probiotics and Animal Probiotics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

Probiotic dietary supplements are expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

Based on the product, the global probiotics market is segmented into probiotic food & beverages, probiotic dietary supplements, and animal feed probiotics. Probiotic dietary supplements are expected to show significant growth in the global probiotics market. This is due to the increasing consumer demand for convenient and easy-to-consume probiotic products in the form of supplements. Probiotic dietary supplements offer a convenient option for consumers who may not consume sufficient amounts of probiotics through their regular diet or who may prefer a targeted approach to supplement their gut health. Additionally, the growing awareness about the potential health benefits of probiotics, such as improved digestive health, immune system support, and overall well-being, is driving the demand for probiotic dietary supplements.

The human probiotics segment dominated the market with more than 87.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global probiotics market is segmented into human probiotics and animal probiotics. The human probiotics category accounted for the largest share, approximately xx%, in the probiotics market in 2022. This is due to the widespread use of probiotics for human consumption, driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of these beneficial bacteria. Probiotic supplements and foods specifically formulated for human consumption, such as yogurt, capsules, and powders, have gained significant popularity among consumers seeking to improve their gut health and overall well-being. Moreover, advancements in research and development, extensive marketing efforts, and a wide availability of human probiotic products from various brands and manufacturers have further reinforced the dominance of human probiotics in the market.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the probiotics market. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of probiotics, along with the growing interest in functional foods and supplements, is driving demand in the region. Moreover, the rising prevalence of digestive disorders, changing dietary habits, and the adoption of healthier lifestyles are contributing to the growth of the probiotics market. Additionally, the presence of key market players, extensive research and development activities, and favorable regulatory environment are expected to further propel the market growth in the region.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global probiotics market include Arla Foods, Inc., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone, Danisco A/S, General Mills Inc., i-Health Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Kerry, Nestle S.A., Probi, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Global Probiotics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed Probiotics), By Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), By End-Use (Human Probiotics and Animal Probiotics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

