EDEKA Kempken Becomes First European Grocer to Adopt the EEASY Lid

DAYTON, Ohio, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, today announces that EDEKA Kempken will launch the EEASY Lid in select stores in Krefeld, Germany on May 25th, bringing the jar lid innovation to European customers for the first time.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional steel lids.

As a family business with stores throughout Krefeld, EDEKA Kempken provides high-quality products with an elevated level of customer service. The family-owned grocer places an emphasis on innovation, incorporating the latest trends and possibilities into their stores and products.

Later this month, the EEASY Lid lug will be available on EDEKA Kempken’s new tomato-basil flavor of its in-house private label pasta sauce brand, providing its customers with a new level of accessibility.

“At EDEKA, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a high-quality variety of products,” said Heiner Kempken, CEO of EDEKA Supermarkets in Krefeld. “I was quickly convinced that CCT’s EEASY Lid is a great innovation and a real help for many people opening jar lids. That’s why we’re presenting this new lid in our stores. We stand for quality and innovation for our customers.”

In March, Guglielmo’s Sauce became the first food brand to adopt the EEASY Lid in the United States, using the EEASY Lid lug on its line of pasta sauces sold in over 250 grocers. Now, the EEASY Lid is available to shoppers in Krefeld.

“It is our ongoing mission to solve the decades-old problem of opening jar lids for consumers across the globe,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “Our partnership with EDEKA Kempken allows us to bring an unprecedented level of accessibility to shoppers in Germany. Customers will be able to open their favorite jarred food products, regardless of disability or physical limitation.”

The EEASY Lid was created after a company co-founder was approached by a close friend who underwent surgery for breast cancer. Struggling to open a jar, she asked why someone couldn’t make a jar lid that was easier to open. After eight years of research and development, CCT’s EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in over seven decades – and the only one to eliminate the struggle of opening a stubborn jar lid.

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 in-lb of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 in-lb. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 in-lb of torque to open a jar.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

Media Contact

Hannah Conley

Uproar PR for CCT

Hconley@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/251a9496-0f3f-4a3d-b925-f1d0a29bcf25