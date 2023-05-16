Global Genotyping Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding Applications of DNA Sequencing Offer Significant Opportunities

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genotyping - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Genotyping estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Genotyping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Qiagen NV

Roche Diagnostics

Sequenom, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Genotyping - A Prelude

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases Propels the Genotyping Assays Market

Which Genotyping Techniques Can be Adopted???

Genotyping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES TAKE THE MAJOR MARKET SHARE

Expanding Applications of DNA Sequencing Offer Significant Opportunities for the Genotyping Market

Decline in DNA Sequencing Costs Boosts Market Expansion

The Race for $100 Genome Gets Closer

Rising Demand for Hybrid Capture-Based Next Generation Sequencing

Use of Genotyping in Drug Development Drives Market Opportunities

Growth in Adoption of Plant and Animal Sequencing in Agricultural Research

A Peek into the Genome Sequencing Projects

GENOTYPING REAGENTS DOMINATE THE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toqhws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment