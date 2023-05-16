Vegetable Oils Global Market Report 2023: Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oils: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 121.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 117.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Enduring the Harsh Impact of COVID-19, Vegetable Oil Industry Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020
- An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils
- Market Highlights
- Key Challenges & Constraints
- Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for Future Growth
- Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/Country: 2021E
- Production Landscape
- Oilseeds Production
- World Oilseeds Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Brazil, United States, China, Argentina, India, and Others
- World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflowerseed
- Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
- Vegetable Oils Production
- World Vegetable Oils Production by Country/Region (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Others
- Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflowerseed Oil
- Palm Oil
- Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others
- Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT
- Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million Hectares): 2015-2020
- Soybean Oil
- Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union, India, Mexico, and Others
- Sunflowerseed Oil
- Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2020, 2021 & 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European Union, and Others
- Olive Oil Production
- Competitive Landscape
- Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
- Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: 2020
- Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers Dominate the Market
- Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
- Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
- Key Competitive Traits
- Recent Market Activity
- Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable Oils
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
- Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils
- Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
- Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods
- Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
- Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options
- Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid the Pandemic
- Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils
- Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021
- Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol
- Global Biofuels Production by Region/Country (1995-2025): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector
- Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications
- Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications
- Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020
- Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand
- Breakdown of Palm Oil Volume Consumption (in %) in Food and Non-Food Sectors (2010 & 2020)
- RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
- Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
- Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil against Competing Oils
- New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore
- Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil
- Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs Spurs Demand
- Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to Sustain Momentum
- Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive Oil Continues to Experience High Demand
- Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
- Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World Vegetable Oil Market
- Growing Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Large Middle Class Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
- Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects
- Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed & Vegetable Oil Output
- R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils
- Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels
- Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion
- Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
- Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
- Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge
- Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue
- Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat
- Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
- Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
- Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
- Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process
- Processing Methods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
