Vegetable Oils Global Market Report 2023: Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 121.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 117.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Enduring the Harsh Impact of COVID-19, Vegetable Oil Industry Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020

An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils

Market Highlights

Key Challenges & Constraints

Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for Future Growth

Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/Country: 2021E

Production Landscape

Oilseeds Production

World Oilseeds Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Brazil, United States, China, Argentina, India, and Others

World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflowerseed

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Vegetable Oils Production

World Vegetable Oils Production by Country/Region (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Others

Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflowerseed Oil

Palm Oil

Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others

Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT

Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million Hectares): 2015-2020

Soybean Oil

Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union, India, Mexico, and Others

Sunflowerseed Oil

Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2020, 2021 & 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European Union, and Others

Olive Oil Production

Competitive Landscape

Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation

Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: 2020

Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

Key Competitive Traits

Recent Market Activity

Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable Oils

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils

Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options

Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid the Pandemic

Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils

Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021

Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol

Global Biofuels Production by Region/Country (1995-2025): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications

Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications

Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020

Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand

Breakdown of Palm Oil Volume Consumption (in %) in Food and Non-Food Sectors (2010 & 2020)

RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil against Competing Oils

New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore

Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil

Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs Spurs Demand

Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to Sustain Momentum

Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive Oil Continues to Experience High Demand

Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil

Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World Vegetable Oil Market

Growing Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Large Middle Class Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed & Vegetable Oil Output

R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils

Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels

Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion

Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA

Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications

Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge

Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue

Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat

Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan

Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils

Vegetable Oils: Product Classification

Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process

Processing Methods

