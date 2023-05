Asia Pacific Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for High-Quality and Portable Diagnostic Tools Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market 2022-2031 by Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific next-generation ultrasound systems market will grow by 10.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $29,313.0 million over 2023-2031, driven by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, the surging demand for high-quality and portable diagnostic tools, the rapid adoption of novel technologies like 3D/4D and AI/IoT, and snowballing healthcare expenditure and government investments to support the R&D activities.



This 138-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific next-generation ultrasound systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific next-generation ultrasound systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Country.



Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Doppler Ultrasound

By Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

2D Ultrasound Systems

3D/4D Ultrasound Systems

Other Technologies

By Portability, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

Portable Systems

Handheld Devices and Wearables

By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

General Imaging

Cardiovascular Imaging

Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

Vascular Imaging

Lung Imaging

Urology Imaging

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging

Other Applications

By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1811.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4625.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Portability



7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application



8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User



9 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country



10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation)

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Claruis Mobile Health Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Healcerion Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

