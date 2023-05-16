Amber Grid and EEX signed an agreement on the sale of shares of the gas exchange GET Baltic

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

With a formal signing, Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the European Energy Exchange (EEX) sealed the acquisition under which EEX will take 66 percent of the shares in the regional gas exchange GET Baltic from Amber Grid.

Amber Grid will hold the remaining 34 percent of the shares and will continue to support the further development of the gas business in the dynamic Baltic Sea region.

It is planned to close the transaction and transfer the shares in May 2023.

Attached:

1. Press release.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachment