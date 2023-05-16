Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Prevalence of Advanced Multimedia Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market (2023-2028) by Product, Architecture, Distribution Network, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market is estimated to be USD 16.1 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.18 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.21%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Acceleration in Demand for Higher Bandwidth

Increasing Use of Fiber for Cloud Computing

Restraints

High Time and Cost Required in the Installation

Opportunities

Rising Prevalence of Advanced Multimedia Services

Growing Need for Internet-Enabled Devices

Challenges

Complexity of Fiber Deployment

Market Segmentations



The Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market is segmented based on Product, Architecture, Distribution Network, Vertical, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal/Unit, Optical Splitter, and Others.

By Architecture, the market is classified into Fibre to the Premises/Home/Building, Fibre to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet, Fibre to the Antenna, and Others.

By Distribution Network, the market is classified into Passive Optical Networks (PON) and Active Optical Networks.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Industrial, Commercial and Residential.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AT&T Inc., BASF SE, Corning Inc., Crown Castle Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

6.3 Optical Network Terminal/Unit (ONT/ONU)

6.4 Optical Splitter

6.5 Others



7 Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market, By Architecture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fiber to the Premises/Home/Building (FTTP/FTTH/FTTB)

7.3 Fiber to the Desktop (FTTD)

7.4 Fiber to the Office (FTTO)

7.5 Fiber to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet (FTTN/FTTC/FTTK)

7.6 Fiber to the Antenna (FTTA)



8 Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market, By Distribution Network

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passive Optical Networks (PON)

8.3 Active Optical Networks (AON)



9 Global Fibre to X (FTTX) Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Commercial



10 Americas' Fibre to X (FTTX) Market



11 Europe's Fibre to X (FTTX) Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Fibre to X (FTTX) Market



13 APAC's Fibre to X (FTTX) Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allied Telesis

AT&T Inc.

BASF SE

CommScope

Corning Inc.

Crown Castle Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

FIBERX Pvt. Ltd.

Frontier Communications, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Pactech Inc.

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sun Telecommunication

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

