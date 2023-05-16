Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market Report 2023: Increasing Preference Towards Natural Medicinal Products and Supplements Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market by Indications, Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market size was estimated at USD 42.02 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 43.94 billion in 2023, at a CAGR 4.71% to reach USD 60.74 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Popularity of Over the Counter Consumer Health Products

Increasing Preference Towards Natural Medicinal Products and Supplements

Surge in Disposable Income and Rise in the Spending on Non-Essential Products by Consumers

Restraints

Rigid Regulatory Framework

Opportunities

Ongoing Research and Development in the Healthcare Industry

Growing Number of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships

Challenges

Lengthy Process of Product Approval

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Indications, market is studied across Gastrointestinal Products, Nutritional Supplements, Oral Care Products, Skin Care Products, and Wound Care Management Products. The Wound Care Management Products is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, market is studied across Hospital Pharmacy, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Independent Pharmacies & Retail Stores, and Online Sales. The Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market, by Indications

7. Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market, by Distribution Channel



8. Americas Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market



9. Asia-Pacific Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson services, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

