Genomic Medicine Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 75.67 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the genomic medicine market which was USD 23.08 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 75.67 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 16.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The branch of science known as genomic medicine examines our DNA and how it interacts with our health using genomic data. They are able to gather information about a person's usual biological characteristics and use it to provide successful treatment.

Pharmaceuticals that are particularly created using genetic data from DNA, protein profile, and their functionality while understanding how they interact with human health are known as genomic medicines, also referred to as personalized medicine. These medications are able to reveal specifics about a person's usual biological facts, which may then be used to construct the appropriate patient's treatment regimen and pharmaceuticals.

Opportunities:

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The market's growth is fuelled by an increasing scientific research on genomic medicine. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.

The most prominent players in the Genomic Medicine market include.

Genome Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

BioMed Central Ltd (U.K.)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (Israel)

Congenica Ltd. (U.K.)

Deep Genomics (Canada)

Editas Medicine (U.S.)

Cleveland Clinic (U.S.)

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

BGI (China)

Key Industry Drivers:

Technological Advancements

Technology advancements and the potential for further research into the identification and monitoring of other biomarkers that may potentially be utilised for pharmacogenomics are other factors supporting the expansion of the global market for genomic medicine during the next five years.

Rise in government spending on medicines

Growing government spending on precision medicine is anticipated to fuel industry expansion. The market for genomic medicine will grow faster from 2022 to 2029 due to other factors such as expanding genomic application areas, growing numbers of genomics projects, and rising demand for enhanced sequencing in cancer, pharmacogenomics, and rare condition detection.

Rise in pharmaceuticals

The global market for genomic medicines will rise over the next five years due to rising research and advancements in the pharmaceutical business. The expansion of the worldwide market for genomic medicine in the ensuing five years will also be supported by growing government initiatives, individual investments, and an increase in the uses of genomic studies in the healthcare industry.

Genomic Medicine Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the genomic medicine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the genomic medicine market due to increasing R&D in the genomic medicine and availability of various universities offering education programs on genomic medicine.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

Key Market Segments Covered in Genomic Medicine Industry Research

Application

Cardiology

Paediatrics

Endocrinology

Respiratory Medicine

Rare Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

End- User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institutions

Research Institutions

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Genomic Medicine Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Genomic Medicine Market, By Application Global Genomic Medicine Market, By End User Global Genomic Medicine Market, By Region Global Genomic Medicine Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

