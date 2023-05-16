China's Wireless Headset Export Report 2023-2032: Booming Global Demand for 4C Electronic Products Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Wireless Headset Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With features such as wireless and convenience, wireless headsets are one of the major electro-acoustic products that can be used in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and game consoles.

With the booming global market of 4C electronic products, the market demand for wireless headsets has also grown.



China is the world's leading wireless headset producer and exporter. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China's wireless headset exports reached 514 million units, up 12.08% year-on-year, with an export value of US$9.925 billion, down 11.36% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 446 million wireless headsets, up 9.34% year-on-year, with an export value of US$8.195 billion, up 12.85% year-on-year.



In 2018-2021, the average price of China's wireless headset exports generally showed a change trend of first increase and then decrease. In 2018-2019, the average price of China's wireless headset exports increased by 26.08% to US$29.31 each. In 2020-2022, the average price of China's wireless headset exports decreased continuously, and in 2021, the average price of China's wireless headset exports was US$19.31 each, down 20.91% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's wireless headset exports rebounded slightly to US$18.36 each, up 3.21% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported wireless headsets to more than 170 countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that by export volume, the United States, India, Hong Kong, China, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom are the main destinations for China's wireless headset exports.

Among them, the United States is the largest destination of China's wireless headset exports. In 2021, China exported 115 million wireless headsets to the United States, accounting for 22.44% of the total wireless headset exports in that year, and the export value of US$2.556 billion, accounting for 25.75% of the total export value.



China is the world's leading producer of headsets, and the publisher expects that China's wireless headset exports will continue to grow, driven by robust global demand for electro-acoustic products.



