Optometry Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027 at a 6.3% CAGR

The global optometry equipment market is expected to grow from $3.24 billion in 2022 to $3.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The optometry equipment market is expected to grow to $4.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is driving the growth of the optometry equipment market. Eye diseases refer to any diseases or disorders that affect the human eye. Due to the widespread prevalence of eye diseases, optometry equipment is being used to provide an objective determination of refractive error and for looking inside the eye. The optometry equipment is used to search for magnified examination of the anterior segment of the eye, to check the power and axis of a cylindrical lens, and to check the power and axis of a contact lens.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2022, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment globally and at least 1 billion - or almost half - of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases is expected to propel the growth of the optometry equipment market over the coming years.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the optometry equipment market. Major market players operating optometry equipment market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market. In 2020, NIDEK CO. Ltd., a Japan-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of ophthalmic, optometric, and lens edging equipment launched ME-1500 Multifunction Edger and ICE-1500 Intelligent Blocker, a technology to deliver expert lens edging.

The unique processing method used by NIDEK produces edging that is comparable to the work of a master craftsman and has a high percentage of one-cut fit accuracy. The operator has complete control over all the tasks due to its ergonomic and small design and bright LCD touch screen.

Additionally, the company presents the ICE-1500, an advanced intelligent blocker. All lens processing is built on precise blocking. Customer satisfaction is increased by eyewear that is flawlessly constructed. When the ICE-1500 and ME-1500 are used together, it is easy to create both regular jobs and one-of-a-kind eyewear with design features while also maintaining steady data management and workflow. When it comes to lens edging, the ICE-1500 is crucial. It functions in the background and finally supports a superb lens finish.



In January 2022, Advancing Eyecare, a US-based company engaged in ophthalmic instruments acquired Santinelli International for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Santinelli International is a natural fit for Advancing Eyecare, which is always looking for new ways to help ophthalmic practices thrive. Santinelli International is a US-based company engaged in optical finishing equipment.



North America was the largest region in the optometry equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the optometry equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the optometry equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Cataract Surgery Devices; Glaucoma Surgery Devices; Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment; Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices; Ophthalmic Lasers

2) By Type Of Examination: Retina Examination; Cornea Examination; General Examination

3) By End-User: Hospital Outpatients; Physician Practice; Specialty Clinics; Ambulatory Care Centers; Research Institutes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.41 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

