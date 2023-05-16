Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Air Pollutants and Chemicals Drives Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy conjunctivitis market is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2022 to $2.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The allergy conjunctivitis market is expected to grow to $2.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The rise in exposure to air pollutants and chemicals is expected to boost the growth of the allergy conjunctivitis market going forward. Human eyes, one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, are constantly at risk due to ongoing exposure to the poisons in air pollution. Long-term exposure to airborne pollutants and chemicals causes a variety of eye issues, including allergic conjunctivitis, allergies, burning, watering, blurred vision, redness, itching, and persistent discomfort, requiring treatments.

For instance, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an independent executive agency of the United States federal government tasked with environmental protection matters, in the United States, around 67 million tons of pollutants were released into the atmosphere in 2021. Therefore, the rise in exposure to air pollutants and chemicals is driving the growth of the allergy conjunctivitis market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the allergy conjunctivitis market. Major companies operating in the allergy conjunctivitis market are focused on developing innovative and advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2020, Alcon, a US-based medical company specializing in eye care products launched Pataday, the eye allergy drop. The Pataday brand contains the no. 1 doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch relief ingredient and the first once-daily allergy itch relief drop that is available without a prescription.

In time for the start of the spring allergy season, Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief will be commercially available in the United States. These medications will be sold in all significant mass-market, drug, and grocery stores nationwide (more than 40,000 locations), as well as online. A multimillion-dollar media strategy supporting the launch includes a national TV advertising campaign and a strong web presence to reach people who suffer from eye allergies.



North America was the largest region in the allergy conjunctivitis market in 2022. The regions covered in the allergy conjunctivitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the allergy conjunctivitis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Drug Class: Antihistamines and Mast Cell Stabilizers; Corticosteroids; Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Type: Mild; Severe

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Characteristics



3. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Trends And Strategies



4. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Size And Growth



6. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Segmentation

7. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Regional And Country Analysis



