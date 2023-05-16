Global Wireless Power Transmission Market to Grow by $19.66 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wireless power transmission market is forecast to grow by USD 19,661.65 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.79% during the forecast period.

This report on the wireless power transmission market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in wireless transmission, changing energy landscape and integration, and proliferating demand for electric vehicles.



The analyst's wireless power transmission market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Consumer electronics

Industrial applications

Automotive

Others

By Technology

Near field technology

Far-field technology

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the evolution of smart grids as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless power transmission market growth during the next few years. Also, robust investment and the emergence of various smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the wireless power transmission market covers the following areas:

Wireless power transmission market sizing

Wireless power transmission market forecast

Wireless power transmission market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Analog Devices Inc.

ConvenientPower Semiconductor

Energous Corp.

Energysquare SAS

Evatran Group Inc.

Humavox Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Leggett and Platt Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nucurrent Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Ossia Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Salcomp PLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corp.

TDK Corp.

Wi Charge

WiTricity Corp.

