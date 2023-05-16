Global Unsecured Business Loans Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Numbers of SMEs and Increasing Efficacy of Business Lending Operations Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unsecured Business Loans Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The unsecured business loans market is forecast to grow by USD 2,895.17 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period.

This report on the unsecured business loans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of SMEs, increasing efficiency of business lending operations, and use of advanced technologies in loan process.



The analyst's unsecured business loans market is segmented as below:

By Type

Short term loan

Medium term loan

Long term loan

By End-user

Small

medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the strategic partnerships between market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the unsecured business loans market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on blockchain and use of analytics in financial industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the unsecured business loans market covers the following areas:

Unsecured business loans market sizing

Unsecured business loans market forecast

Unsecured business loans market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American Express Co.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Bank of China Ltd.

BNP Paribas

Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

Enova International Inc.

Funding Circle Holdings plc

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

Hero FinCorp Ltd.

IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.

National Funding Inc.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

Rapid Finance

Tata Business Hub Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Toronto Dominion Bank

UBS Group AG

Wells Fargo and Co.

