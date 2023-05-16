Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone Inc. 1000’s AI Prediction Has Gained Interest From Native American Tribes After the RES 2023 in Las Vegas Last Month

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today the ZenaDrone 1000 has gained the interest of Native American tribes after the RES 2023 held in Las Vegas last month. ZenaDrone Inc. attended the trade show to share how the ZenaDrone 1000 can provide services for search and rescue, firefighting, cargo delivery, and land surveys.

The company is currently scheduling demos for the U.S. Military, NATO partners, Irish farmers, the German police force, the German rail, and Native American tribes. ZenaDrone’s expanded facility will have the capacity to manufacture over 30 drones per month once the facility is fully in production. We will be shipping the production drones to customers around the world and hiring more staff to accommodate the increased demand.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are excited to see the progress of the ZenaDrone 1000 sales pipeline as we move toward being a revenue-producing venture.”

About the ZenaDrone 1000

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a fully autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution. The drone comprises innovative software technology, along with compact and rugged hardware that was engineered for industrial uses in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue, and other customizable applications. This multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has received positive reviews from users across several industries, particularly the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management, and the civil engineering industries. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The ZenaDrone 1000 uses the data captured from its cameras to create interactive 3D environments.

In the coming year, ZenaDrone’s goal is the enhancement of the ZenaDrone 1000’s AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions, and dual-use features that can accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone Inc. was set up to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved to provide an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

The ZenaDrone team uses predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling—a type of analysis that employs methods and resources—to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology; techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ). The company is also involved in upgrading the AI technology of the ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.

