Global Sleep Aids Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Treating & Diagnosing Different Forms of Sleep Conditions Boosts Growth

The Global Sleep Aids Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Sleep Aids Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Treating & Diagnosing Different Forms of Sleep Conditions

Rising Public Awareness of the Sleep Disorders

Growing Acceptance of Wearable Sensors and Tracking Devices

Restraints

Inappropriate Calibration of Devices of Sleeping Aids

Opportunities

Introduction of Novel Technologies in Sleeping Aids

Growing Government Funding for Research & Development (R&D) to Bid Huge Sleep Aids

Challenges

Absence of Appropriate Documents for the Permitting License

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Sleep Aids Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Mattresses & Pillows, Medications, and Sleep Apnea Devices. The Medications is further studied across Herbal Drugs, OTC Drugs, and Prescription-Based Drugs. The Sleep Apnea Devices is further studied across Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASVs), Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, and Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices. The Sleep Apnea Devices is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Sleep-Disorder, the market is studied across Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Restless Legs Syndrome, Sleep Apnea, and Sleep Walking. The Sleep Apnea is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Drug Stores, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. The Hospital Pharmacies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Sleep Aids Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sleep Aids Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sleep Aids Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sleep Aids Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sleep Aids Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sleep Aids Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sleep Aids Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sleep Aids Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Sleep Aids Market, by Product



7. Sleep Aids Market, by Sleep-Disorder



8. Sleep Aids Market, by Distribution Channel



9. Americas Sleep Aids Market



10. Asia-Pacific Sleep Aids Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sleep Aids Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N. V.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

