Germany Baby Food Market Report 2023: Surging Number of Professional Women Drives Adoption

Germany baby food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.92% from an initial value of US$1.098 billion in 2021 to worth US$1.254 billion in 2028.



Baby food is regarded to be an ideal substitute for breast milk owing to the presence of essential and necessary nutrients that are efficient in aiding in the growth of infants. These baby foods consist of fruits, cereals, and even vegetables that are carefully crafted and then prepared for children aged four months to two years.

Some of the factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing female workforce in the country, along with rising expenditure towards baby care due to the growing consciousness among young parents. Further, favorable market developments are expected to provide a decent momentum to demand baby food products over the forecast period. However, a decline in the number of childbirths remains a key challenge to market growth.



The surge in women professionals and increasing national household income in Germany.



There has been an increase in working women professionals. According to the World Bank, the share of females that constituted the total labor force of the country was reported to be 47.2% in 2021. Thus, such high participation of women in the workforce is expected to drive significant growth in the market. The increasing participation of women in the workforce is also expected to raise the household income of families, which is expected to boost the expenditure on baby care, thereby, driving the baby food market.

According to the German Federal Statistical Office, the national disposable income of the country in total increased from EUR 511.98 billion in January 2021 to EUR 524.66 billion in January 2021. Thus, the increasing national household income is expected to drive the demand for these products owing to increased purchasing power. This is in turn likely to drive the sales of baby food products, thus augmenting the market growth.



Key developments.

In August 2021, I Love You Veggie Much, which is a Berlin-based startup that deals with the production of organic baby food, announced the launch of their vegan baby food product, Fruhstucksbrei. The launch of such products in the organic baby food segment is thus expected to drive growth among vegetarian and vegan families in the country.

In 2022, a new dairy and plant blend baby formula was launched by Danone which would result in meeting the parent's desire to feed nutritional content to their infants. Danone launched this formula for parents looking for vegetarian, plant-based diets and flexitarian baby food options for their infants.

Based on product type, the German baby food market is segmented into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and others. The increased stress of childcare on working women in Germany is expected to drive the purchasing habit of women to buy convenient baby food like milk formula in the forecast period, thereby increasing the overall share of milk formula in the German market.

The organic baby food segment is expected to grow in the region due to the rising consciousness among parents regarding the nutrition and health of their infant children. The strong presence of market players in this segment like Bellamy's Organic and Bubs Organic, among others are expected to drive growth in the market. Adding to that, the growing amount of novel product launches in the country along with increasing disposable income are further projected to drive growth in the market.



Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Others

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Distribution Channel

Online

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Companies Mentioned

Nestle

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Hero Group

Abbott

HiPP

Holle Baby Food AG

Danone

