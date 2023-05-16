Moist Wound Dressings Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.44 Billion by 2027 at a 5.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moist Wound Dressings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global moist wound dressing market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2022 to $4.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The moist wound dressing market is expected to reach $5.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

An increasing incidence of diabetes cases is expected to propel the growth of the moist wound dressing market going forward. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood sugar levels are high. Wound management is essential for people suffering from diabetes and includes the use of dressings and topically-applied medications.

For instance, In December 2021, according to the statistics published by International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based, non-profit diabetes association 2021, 537 million adults (20-79 years) recorded living with diabetes, and 6.7 million people died of diabetes in 2021. However, by 2030, it is anticipated that there will be 643 million people worldwide will have diabetes. Therefore, the increasing incidence of diabetes cases is driving the growth of the moist wound dressings market.



Technological Advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the moist wound dressing market. Major companies operating in the moist wound dressings market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2022, Healthium Medtech, an India-based medical device company operating in surgical and wound care, introduced TheruptorTM Novo to manage chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.

TheruptorTM Novo is an anti-microbial and non-toxic wound dressing with patented technology that employs an attract, bind, and rupture formula to destroy bacteria physically. This prevents the growth of resistant microorganisms and promotes the healing process. The dressing's positively charged cationic sites, which are present throughout, draw in negatively charged microorganisms and successfully tear their cell walls, providing anti-microbial protection. The anti-microbial technology is persistent and effective for up to 7 days because it doesn't interfere with healing and doesn't penetrate the wound bed.



In February 2022, Argentum Medical, LLC, a US-based manufacturer of antimicrobial wound dressings acquired Anacapa Technologies Inc for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Argentum Medical LLC aims to expand and enhance its wound-care to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Anacapa Technologies Inc is a US-based research and manufacturing firm chartered to develop skin and wound care products.



