Coherent to Present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:



51 st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 22

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participant

Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

