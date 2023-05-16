Milking Robots Market Size to Hit USD 6.2 Billion by 2032; Technical Advancement form a Favourable Prospect to Propel Growth

Newark, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the milking robots market will grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and reach USD 6.2 billion by 2032. Technological advancement and integrating different technologies are primary factors stimulating market development.



Key Insight of Milking Robots Market



Europe to account for largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the largest market share in the milking robot’s market. The growth of the milking robots’ market in Europe region is due to the leading manufacturers, increased need for milk and milk commodities in the region, and high investments in research & development activities in nations like the UK, Germany, and others, the high labour expense is also observed in the region. The region has improved the adoption of robotics technology to mitigate or lower labour expenses. Similarly, the Asia Pacific and North American markets are expected to notice higher growth rates due to the significant presence of manufacturers. Countries like the United States, China, etc.



The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 0.78 billion in 2022.



The offering segment is divided into software, hardware, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 39% and a market revenue of 0.78 billion in 2022. Increasing need for automatic milking systems globally, and progress made in milking robots by leading manufacturers to supply new products. The milking robots have favourably advanced hardware, like a camera, the latest software, and additional hardware that ensures smooth functioning without unnecessary waits or restrictions.



The automated milking rotary segment accounted for the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 0.74 billion in 2022.



The type segment is divided into a single-stall milking system, automated milking rotary, and multi-stall milking system. The automated milking rotary segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 37% and a market revenue of 0.74 billion in 2022. These systems are created as per the needs of dairy farmers. They can simultaneously milk single and multiple animals, relying on herd size.



The between 100 to 1, 000 segment accounted for the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 3.7 billion in 2022.



The herd size segment is divided into less than 100, between 100 to 1, 000 and more than 1, 000. The between 100 to 1, 000 segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% and a market revenue of 3.7 billion in 2022. These systems are created to deliver high operational efficiencies by milking more animals on dairy farms, resulting in increased uses.



Advancement in market



Nov-2021: AMS Galaxy USA tied hands with Madero Dairy Systems, which produces sensor-based automated management systems. Under this partnership, AMS Galaxy Robots would be fabricated mainly for Madero Dairy Systems. In contrast, they would show a whole solution of design, service, installation, and help of robotic batch milking, focusing on dairy farms with more than 750 cows. Regardless, to perform the requirements of dairy farmers with a high level of excellence, AMS can deliver an unpaired solution in the industry.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Enhancing Farmers Wellbeing Via Robotic Milking



Releasing labour brings a host of additional business and lifestyle benefits. More additional time can be spent on farm management and caring for calves. The productivity gains are made possible via automated milking. Studies in Canada and the Netherlands revealed yields from farms using Lely robots were 10% higher than parlour farms. This is mainly due to an advanced milking frequency, with a moderate number of milkings in an automated system at 3.4 per day.



Restraints: Insufficient Training to Cows at the First Stage Can Hamper Market



The usability and functioning of milking robots favorably depend on the activity given to the cows at dairy farms. Cows require adjusting and changing the systems for more suitable efficiency. Insufficient training is an essential element predicted to slow down the market. Additionally, new cows must be prepared early to adapt to the automatic system rapidly.



Opportunities: Uniform Operational Workflow and Customized Designing are expected to Boost the Market



The milking robots are specially created in a way that best suits the choice and requirements of the farmer. Furthermore, each cow chooses its rhythm at the time of milking, the sensation of which positively depends on the readiness and comfort of the cow. Due to this, the robot is created with a cow-focused approach.



Some of the major players operating in the milking robots’ market are:



• Afimilk Ltd

• BouMatic

• DAIRYMASTER

• DeLaval

• Fullwood Packo

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Hokofarm Group

• Lely

• Milkwell Milking Systems

• Paul Mueller Company

• Pearson International LLC

• Read Industrial Ltd.

• Rotec Engineering Ltd

• S.A. Christensen & Co.

• Spunhill

• Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• System Happel

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Offering:



• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Type:



• Single-stall Milking System

• Automated Milking Rotary

• Multi-stall Milking System



By Herd Size:



• Less than 100

• Between 100 to 1, 000

• More than 1, 000



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



