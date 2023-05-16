Global Pet Sitting Market Revenues Could Hit the $6.4 Mark by 2032; Market.us

New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Sitting Market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.4 billion in 2032 from USD 2.4 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a recent market study by Market.us.



The act of temporarily caring for a pet for a predetermined period of time is known as pet sitting. Compared to boarding, pet sitting offers a more personalized or individualized form of care. The demand for pet sitting services is mostly driven by the rising number of people who own pets. Organizations that provide pet sitting services test, review, and provide certification for pet sitters as well as provide training. Customers are investing more money in their pets and companion animals, which is increasing the demand for time-saving pet care services.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Pet Sitting Market sample report at https://market.us/report/pet-sitting-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By Pet Type, the dogs segment has generated a revenue share of 54.2% in 2022.

By Service Type, the care visits segment held a prominent share of the global pet sitting market revenue share from 2023 to 2032.

held a prominent share of the global pet sitting market revenue share from 2023 to 2032. By Application, the dog walking segment has dominated the market with a revenue share, and it is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

has dominated the market with a revenue share, and it is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.5%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of 22.5% in 2022.

Pet sitting services do not contain services in the pet sitters home. This organizations offer testing and review for identifications for pet sitters in the form of certification and offer training. Pet sitting frequently happens at the pet owner's home.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Sitting Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the pet sitting market. Some of these factors include:

Growing Permeation Among Millennials: The demand for sophisticated pet care services at dependable levels has increased with the permeation of millennials in the pet parent category, drive the market growth.

The demand for sophisticated pet care services at dependable levels has increased with the permeation of millennials in the pet parent category, drive the market growth. Increase in Pet Ownership: An increase in pet ownership and rising spending on animal welfare on various services, and growing disposable income levels, especially in developing countries, propel the market.

An increase in pet ownership and rising spending on animal welfare on various services, and growing disposable income levels, especially in developing countries, propel the market. Rising Expenditure on Pets: Rising expenditure on pets, expansion of service offerings, increase in the number of industry participants, and strategic initiatives by various pet sitters are the important factors that propel the market growth.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/pet-sitting-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Pet Sitting Market

The introduction of advanced, customized services, increasing anxieties towards pet care, and a rise in healthcare expenditure for pets are leading to the growth in the demand for pet sitting across the world. With the increase of apps and websites that connect pet owners with pet sitters, allowing easier communication is the trend in the global pet sitting market. The increasing number of pet owners and increasing spending on pets is the major trend in the global pet sitting market.

Market Growth

The major factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market is the increase in animal’s healthcare expenditures. The rise in the per approval across the world is further projected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the increase in the need for pet insurance is expected to drive market growth.

Regional Analysis

The pet sitting market was dominated by North America, with the most significant revenue share of 38.5% during the forecast period; major factors that contributed to the high share of the region included an increase in expenditure on pets and well-being concerns. This is attributable to the elements like an increase in pet ownership and increasing knowledge of pet grooming services. Buying performances and pet parent significances indicated a period towards the arrangement of pet care and preferences for products and services that better support particular values.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow maximum revenue share during the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of pet animals, rising disposable revenue levels in countries such as India and China, as well as growing numbers of pet sitters are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players are highly fragmented, with the presence of many international and domestic key players key operating in the market. Independent business owners, along with pet service market places, are focused on enhancing their service lines and are accepting innovative strategies to raise their market share. Nowadays, companies are developing innovative products in the market. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report



Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 2.4 billion Market Size (2032) US$ 6.4 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 10.5% North America Revenue Share 38.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 22.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Rising expenditure on pets, expansion of service offerings, an increase in the number of industry participants, and strategic initiatives by various pet sitters are the important factors that propel the market growth. Individuals are spending money on the well-being of pets since they consider family members and eager to spend to keep them in good health, which drives the market growth. Increasing demand for pet ownership is due to rise in pet adoption. Additionally, the rise in pet approval across the globe is further estimated to fuel market growth. The number of households with pets has been increasing steadily, leading to a higher demand for pet care services such as pet sitting driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

The shortage of knowledge in developing and advancing countries hinders market growth. One of the major factors hampering the market growth is the high-cost of high-quality pet care solutions is anticipated to discourage individuals with lower incomes. The uncertain rule regarding the labeling and promotion of pet care products will decrease businesses' profit margins. Additionally, it is projected that the unknown incidence of animal-borne diseases such as diarrhea and abdominal pain will restrain market growth to some extent.

Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for pet sitting in the market provides significant opportunities in the upcoming years. Some pet owners may have unique needs, such as caring for pets with medical issues, offers specialized services to cater to these need create lucrative opportunity. An increase in the incidence of zoonotic disease will provide potential opportunities for market growth.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=101380

Report Segmentation of the Pet Sitting Market

Pet Type Insight

The dog segment dominated the pet sitting market, holding the most significant revenue share of 54.2%. Dogs have been great companions for human beings. The increasing popularity of subscription-based dog toy services among their owners is also anticipated to drive the animal toys demand in the market. Presence of various dog sitters and expansion of services by market players to additional animal types, such as dogs and other pets.

Service Insight

The care visits segment dominated the highest market revenue share in 2022. Rising concerns of pet parents to pet preferences, and problems over animal well-being are anticipated to drive the segment's growth. Care visits contain full-day or overnight care visits at the pet owner's home. An independent pet sitter and a qualified veterinary nurse in the U.K. offering pet care visits for cats, birds, fish, dogs, and other pets. Pet parents are trusting in pet sitting and remaining services by means they re-emergence to the effort and travel.

Application Insight

In 2022, the dog walking segment held the highest market revenue share in the global pet sitting market. Pet sitters may also offer more aggressive procedures of exercise for dogs during dog walking appointments. Pet sitters generally provide dog walking. Dog owners enjoy various health and social benefits by walking their dogs few times a week. Benefits include lower blood pressure, cardiovascular fitness, and stronger muscles and bones.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/pet-sitting-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Other Pet Types

By Service Type

Drop-in-Visits

Care Visits

By Application

Dog Walking

Pet Transportation

Dog Visits

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Players

PetBacker

PetSmart LLC

Swifto Inc.

Fetch Pet Care

Pets at Home, Inc.

Careguide Inc.

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Chicago Dog Walkers

Holdog.Com

Camp Bow Wow

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Pet Sitting Market

In August 2022, Wag Group Co. concluded its union with CHW Acquisition Corp., thus profitable through a novel designation Wag Group Co.

In September 2021, We Love Pets prolonged its processes by launching three novel authorizations at the Maidstone branches, Cambridge, and Billericay, ultimately enhancing the company’s service areas.

Browse More Related Reports:

Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) Pet Food Market Size Was To Reach USD 2.1 Billion In 2022 And is projected to reach a revised size of USD 18.6 Billion By 2032

Pet toys Market is to grow from USD 8 billion in 2020 to USD 15 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.7%. during the forecast period 2022-2032

Pet Supplements Market size is expected to be worth around USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 from USD 2.6 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Organic Pet Food Market size is expected to be worth around USD 41.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 22.1 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: