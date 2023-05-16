English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 16th of May 2023

Announcement no. 46/2023









Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond



Jyske Realkredit A/S has mandated Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, ING Bank and Jyske Bank to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails