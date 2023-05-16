Global Robotic Palletizing Systems Market Size To Worth USD 4.45 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, United States , May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Palletizing Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 2.46 billion in 2022 to USD 4.45 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Robotic palletizing systems are a type of automated material handling system that uses robots to stack and arrange products onto pallets for storage or shipment. These systems are commonly used in manufacturing and distribution facilities to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety. The main components of a robotic palletizing system include a robot arm, end-of-arm tooling, a conveyor system, a pallet dispenser, and a product conveying system. The robot arm is programmed to pick up products from a conveyor and place them onto a pallet, while the end-of-arm tooling grips and moves the product. Robotic palletizing systems are flexible and can handle a wide range of product types and sizes, from boxes and bags to bottles and cans.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Robotic Palletizing Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor/Low-Level Palletizing System, High-Level Palletizing System, Inline & Multi-line Palletizing System, Mixed case palletizing System, and Layer Palletizing System), By Application (Bag Palletizers, Case Palletizers, Pail Palletizers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

High-level palletizing system is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period

Based on type, the global robotic palletizing systems market is segmented into floor/low-level palletizing system, high-level palletizing system, inline & multi-line palletizing system, mixed case palletizing system, and layer palletizing system. The high-level palletizing system segment owing to their ability to handle heavy loads and high-speed operations makes them a suitable solution for high-volume production lines. Additionally, the high-level palletizing systems offer advanced safety features, such as integrated safety systems and intuitive user interfaces, which enhance their ease of operation. The increasing demand for automation, improved productivity, and flexibility in industrial operations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the high-level palletizing system segment in the market.

The case palletizers are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The case palletizers segment is expected to witness significant growth rate in the robotic palletizing systems market due to the increasing need for automation and improved productivity and efficiency in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, which is driving the adoption of case palletizers. Secondly, the versatility and flexibility of case palletizers in handling different case sizes and shapes, various product orientations, and pallet configurations make them suitable solutions for manufacturers and distributors.

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, the North American region is predicted to experience significant growth in the robotic palletizing systems market in the forecast period. The region has a well-established logistics and manufacturing sector that is increasingly adopting automation and robotic technologies to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Additionally, the region has a growing e-commerce market, driving the need for automated material handling systems such as robotic palletizing systems in distribution and fulfilment centers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global robotic palletizing systems market include A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., Fuji Robotics, ABB, Concetti S.P.A, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Wildeck, Krones AG, Kuka AG, Kion Group AG, FANUC Corporation, Columbia Machine, Inc., Premier Tech Ltd., Arpac LLC, Aetnagroup S.P.A, Fromm Packaging Systems Inc., Fhope Packaging Machinery Co, Ltd., Signode Denmark A.P.S, and Webster Griffin Ltd.

Global Robotic Palletizing Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor/Low-Level Palletizing System, High-Level Palletizing System, Inline & Multi-line Palletizing System, Mixed case palletizing System, and Layer Palletizing System), By Application (Bag Palletizers, Case Palletizers, Pail Palletizers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

