Mice Model Technologies Market Poised for 7.4% CAGR Growth, Reaching USD 3.2 Bn by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model technologies market stood at US$ 1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2031. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2031.



Personalized medicines are highly preferred for treating many genetic diseases. Mice models help facilitate the development of personalized medicines. Humanized mice models are also gaining popularity in the study of personalized medicines. Especially in cancer research, personalized mice models can be created by implanting a piece of the patient’s tumor in the immune-compromised mice. Mice can then be tested for response to various personalized cancer drugs. Studies yield promising personalized drug therapies for cancer.

Pharmaceutical companies have also been reported to use mouse models derived from cancer cell lines to test and improve the effectiveness of new anticancer drugs. Rising demand for personalized medicines would thus drive the demand for mice models in research studies.

Recent mice model technologies market size trends indicate that with the introduction of emerging gene editing techniques particularly CRISPR/Cas9, companies have witnessed tremendous opportunities. Unmet need for efficacious therapeutics for infectious disease, diabetes, and oncology has spurred the commercialization of NOD SCID gamma mouse, found the TMR analysts. Emergence of mouse xenograft models for use in human cancer therapeutics research is a notable case in point, which will boost the future market outlook for mice model technologies.

Significant decline in the application of the mice model in drug development apart from COVID-19 because many countries had been in lockdown and have suspended trade with other countries, implemented travel restrictions, etc., leading to declining in market capitalizations of major companies across the world, along with a decline in industrial production and pre-clinical trial which will negatively impact market growth.

Global Mice Model Technologies Market: Growth Drivers

Prevalence of chronic diseases is steering the need for advancing biomedical research strategies. Growing use of mice models in modeling human diseases is propelling strides in the mice model technologies market.

Advent of CRISPR-based techniques and a host of advanced molecular genome-altering technologies has created enormous opportunities. Techniques and technologies are successfully used for creating genetically engineered mouse models.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global mice model technologies market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.2 billion until 2031.

Global mice model technologies market from 2022 to 2031 is 7.4%

Global mice model technologies market is currently valued at US$ 1.69 billion in 2022.

Global mice model technologies market stood at US$ 1.6 billion in 2021.

Market value of the global mice model technologies market from 2018 to 2022 is 6.89%

North America is said to have a 6.2% market CAGR with the United States being subject to the adoption of mice model technologies at a higher rate.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate of CAGR with 5.4% in the mice model technologies market going forward with China leading from the front.

North America is said to have a 40% market share being subject to the adoption of mice model technologies at a higher rate.

Global Mice Model Technologies Market: Regional Landscape

North America held a key share of the global mice model technologies market in 2021. Enormous research in gene editing technologies over the years and the adoption of new genetic engineering techniques notably CRISPR generated substantial revenue streams in the regional market.

Asia Pacific is estimate to be a lucrative market. Growth is fuelled by investments in biomedical research and drug discovery projects. Cutting-edge research in COVID-19 for the development of effective and safe vaccines and treatments opened up unprecedented opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific mice model technologies market.

Global Mice Model Technologies Market: Key Players

GemPharmatech



Strategies

GemPharmatech announced that it had entered into a strategic license agreement with Charles River Laboratories, Inc. for exclusive distribution of its next generation NOD CRISPR prkdc IL2r gamma (NCG) mouse lines in North America

Charles River Laboratories



Acquistions

Charles River Laboratories signed an agreement to breed, distribute, market, and sell Hera BioLabs’ SRG rat to the global preclinical research community. Unlike other immunodeficient model created through knockout mutations in the Rag2 and IL2R gamma genes that results in mature B, T, and NK, cell efficiencies.

Developments

Charles River Laboratories inked a licensing deal with Crown Bioscience, a drug discovery and development services provider, for expanded access to the Zucker Diabetic Sprague- Dawley (ZDSD) rat model

Global Mice Model Technologies Market: Segmentation

Technology



CRISPR Knockout



CRISPR Knockin Random Insertions Large, Targeted Insertions ES Cell Modification (Homologous Recombination) Others



End-user



Pharmaceutical Companies



Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Facilities Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations



Regions



North America



Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa





