Perplay to Create an Exclusive NFT Collection for Leading Luxury Metaverse Group ALTAVA.

Singapore, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading luxury metaverse ALTAVA Group announces its official partnership with PERPLAY , the world’s first Game-and-Earn platform enabling users to earn from playing any game on their mobile devices using NFTs.

As part of this collaboration, PERPLAY will create an exclusive NFT collection for ALTAVA’s community inspired by BAGC and Second Skin collections.

BAGC (Bored Ape Golf Club) is a derivative of the 60 BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) IP. One of the most unique utilities built into the BAGC NFTs is the ability of the owners to exclusively order golf-themed merchandise with the logo of the specific BAGC NFT IP they own. These merchandise range from visors, outfits, sneakers, golf balls, and even golf drivers.

Second Skin is a collection of 6,765 3D avatars uniquely rendered on the Ethereum blockchain created by ALTAVA. Owning a Second Skin allows you to participate in a token-gated experience, access exclusive luxury collaboration NFT drops, see your second skin in virtual worlds, plus much more to discover in the near future.

PERPLAY aims to contribute to society positively through gameplay and to spread the value of game culture. Through game culture distribution, Perplay was built as a sustainable ecosystem where game developers connect directly with valuable gamers without companies having to spend on huge publicity costs, and users get rewards for playing their games.

“Our partnership with Perplay represents a significant step forward in our mission to create unique, immersive experiences for our community. By combining Perplay's innovative Game-and-Earn platform with our BAGC and Second Skin collections, we are giving our community even more ways to engage with our brand and the metaverse," said Andy Ku, Co-Founder of ALTAVA Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ALTAVA Group and to bring our Game-and-Earn platform to their community. The BAGC and Second Skin collections are the perfect fit for our platform, and we look forward to creating an exclusive NFT collection that will add even more value and excitement for ALTAVA's community members," said Jaechung Lim, CEO of PerPlay.

About ALTAVA Group:

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (cu), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

About Perplay:

Being the first Game-and-Earn platform in the world, PERPLAY enables users to earn from playing any game on their mobile devices using their NFTs.. On the in-app Marketplace, users can choose to rent or sell their Vehicle NFTs. Earnings are kept in the in-app Wallet, which has built-in Transfer and Exchange functions. It is designed as a sustainable environment where game producers may come in touch with important players without paying for high advertising costs from businesses, and users can earn prizes ($XPER, $PER) for playing their games.

