Coop Pank extends authorities of Supervisory Board member of Coop Finants AS

Coop Pank AS as the sole shareholder of Coop Finants AS decided today, 16 May 2023, to extend the term of office of the Supervisory Board Member of Coop Finants AS Mr. Margus Rink for another three-year term.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 157,600. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

