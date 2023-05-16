ResGreen Wins Contract with Tier One Automotive Supplier for an Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) System

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) ResGreen Group International, Inc. (the “Company”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it was awarded a contract with a leading automotive supplier to provide ten BigBuddy AGVs and its BotWay traffic management software. Due to this contract, which is for approximately $450,000, the Company’s revenue will increase by 864% year over year.

“This contract is the result of our team’s dedication to developing unique solutions designed to meet our customers’ needs,” said Parsh Patel, ResGreen’s CEO. “Our BigBuddy AGVs and open-architecture BotWay software will ensure reliability and safety, while optimizing productivity and throughput for our customer.”

The new system will move materials to and from 22 assembly lines, as well as the shipping area. BotWay software allows operators at the assembly lines to request the needed tub. The request goes to a forklift driver who places the appropriate tub on the first available AGV. The AGV then delivers the empty tub to the assembly line, picks up a full tub and returns to the shipping area where a forklift driver unloads the tub.

BotWay and the AGVs will use LoRa wireless technology to communicate because static in the plant blocks WiFi signals. LoRa does not require Internet connection and is one of the few options in facilities where WiFi does not work.

An in-floor opportunity charging system will maximize efficiency and productivity. The AGVs will be able to quickly charge, while they are waiting for their next assignment, enabling continuous operation.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, markets and other conditions, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.