Indegene and SynPhNe join hands to bring relief to stroke and TBI victims worldwide

PRINCETON, N.J. and SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, announced today that it is joining hands with SynPhNe, to bring their Synergistic Physio-Neuro Platform to market.



SynPhNe has developed the world’s first connected wearable solution that trains brain and muscle in one system. It is designed to help stroke survivors and patients with disabilities recover and lead more independent lives. This device is backed by ten years of clinical studies and provides a wide range of care programs that can address the key challenges of rehabilitation and recovery from neurological conditions including stroke and traumatic brain injuries (TBI), learning disabilities, the effects of aging, chronic stress, and pain.

SynPhNe uses a real-time neuroplasticity training model to help the body and brain recover function together. Real-time, synchronized EEG and EMG signals are captured during tasks and activities to create a self-correcting learning loop, making it possible to self-administer physical therapy, occupational therapy, and neuro therapy protocols at home, after initial training with a therapist.

Both the stroke and TBI markets are growing rapidly. Currently, the stroke management industry is estimated to be over $37 billion, and it is projected to reach more than $59 billion by 20321. More than 6 million people worldwide each year are pegged as stroke survivors. The traumatic brain injury market is also growing with more than 69 million people worldwide sustaining a TBI each year2.

Sabi Bivas, President of SynPhNe Health, Inc., said “More people are being impacted by neurological conditions each year. To help them get better access to effective treatment, we are excited to work with Indegene to bring our treatment option to the market. Indegene’s focus on technology and providing future-ready healthcare aligns with our mission. We will leverage their modern commercialization model to try and bring relief to many more people around the world suffering from strokes, TBIs, and other neurological conditions.”

Timothy Moore, Senior Vice President, Emerging Biotech and Key Accounts, Indegene, said, “We are excited to join hands with SynPhNe to support their early commercialization and bring this device to market. We will use our modern go-to-market model to drive pricing strategy and develop a strategic launch plan that coordinates education and marketing efforts based on our deep expertise in market research and brand planning.”

About SynPhNe

SynPhNe™ is a Singapore-based company that has designed the world’s first wearable solution which trains brain and muscle in one system. It is designed to help restore movement, cognition, and function in patients after stroke and other neurology-related disorders. Their device gives patients a platform to take charge of their own rehabilitation in real-time. Whether a patient is coping with a disability from stroke or experiencing the first signs of aging, SynPhNe is an award-winning technology that has empowered people worldwide to live more fulfilled lives. To learn more, please visit www.synphne.com

About Indegene

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

1Stroke Management Market Share Statistics Report 2023-2032 (gminsights.com)

2Traumatic brain injury: Statistical data on recovery and mortality (tbi.com)