[Research Report] Global Modified Wheat Starch Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 17.5 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Modified Wheat Starch Market By Type (Organic Starch And General Starch), By Application (Drug Formulations, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile Manufacturing, Paper, And Cosmetics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Modified Wheat Starch Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."





What is Modified Wheat Starch? How big is the Modified Wheat Starch Industry?

Report Overview:

Modified wheat starch is a wheat starch that is altered for key applications. In addition to this, wheat can be altered in myriad ways, namely, enzymatically and physically, as well as chemically. Furthermore, the key objectives of wheat starch modification are its utilization in a number of applications and minimizing negative properties of starch along with providing it with enhanced features.

For the record, modified wheat starch is utilized in the preparation of various food products & beverages such as jellies, pie fillings, icings, sauces, breakfast cereals, soups, whipped cream, toppings, yeast-leavened doughs, pudding-type products, foam-type cakes, and meringues.

Global Modified Wheat Starch Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Escalating end-user demand for processed foods has promoted the global modified wheat starch market trends.

Apart from this, favorable product features including gelling, thickening, and stabilization will account sizably for the global market revenue.

In addition to this, modified wheat starch offers proper texture and viscosity in the diet along with enabling the retention of moisture.

Additionally, modified wheat starch supports gel formation and binding. All these above-mentioned factors will spur the expansion of the global market.

Restraints:

Nonetheless, rising raw material costs have decimated the growth of the global modified wheat starch industry to a larger extent in recent years.

Opportunities:

Large-scale utilization of modified wheat starch in pharma preparations is projected to create new growth avenues for the global industry in the upcoming years. This will offset the impact of hindrances on the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Manildra Group USA, Tereos Group, Avebe U.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, KRONER-STARKE, SMS Corporation Co. Ltd, AGRANA, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, ADM, Roquette, Universal Starch Chem Allied, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Sudzucker AG, PT Budi Starch & Sweetener TBK, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd., Beneo Remy N.V., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., and Agrana Beteiligungs-AG. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Modified Wheat Starch Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global modified wheat starch market is sectored into type, application, and region.

The type segment of modified wheat starch market is segmented into organic starch & general starch segments. Furthermore, the organic starch segment, which accounted for over half of the global market share in 2022, is set to retain its leading market position in the forecast timeline. The segmental growth in the coming eight years can be credited to its high energy value contents along with its humungous application as a thickening, clouding, glazing, and stabilizing agent. Additionally, it is also used in huge proportion in the preparation of pasta, dairy items, sugar confectioneries, bakery items, soups, alcoholic drinks, and snacks.

On the basis of application, the global modified wheat starch industry is sectored into drug formulations, food & beverages, animal feed, textile manufacturing, paper, and cosmetics segments. The food & beverages segment, which lead the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to register the highest gains during the assessment period. The growth of the segment in the next couple of years can be subject to the large-scale use of modified wheat starch in food & beverages owing to the former’s ability to prevention of elasticity in dough formation. In addition to this, modified wheat starch helps in food biding methods as well as in the formulation of gluten-free foods.

The global Modified Wheat Starch market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Organic Starch

General Starch

By Application

Drug Formulations

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Textile Manufacturing

Paper

Cosmetics

Modified Wheat Starch Market By Type (Organic Starch and General Starch), By Application (Drug Formulations, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile Manufacturing, Paper, and Cosmetics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global modified wheat starch market include -

Manildra Group USA

Tereos Group

Avebe U.A.

Cargill

Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

KRONER-STARKE

SMS Corporation Co. Ltd

AGRANA

Emsland-Stärke GmbH

Grain Processing Corporation

ADM

Roquette

Universal Starch Chem Allied

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Sudzucker AG

PT Budi Starch & Sweetener TBK

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.

Beneo Remy N.V.

Qingdao Cbh Co. Ltd.

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Modified Wheat Starch market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Modified Wheat Starch market size was valued at around US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17.5 billion by 2030.

The global modified wheat starch market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the growing intake of convenience foods among the youth, and working population.

Based on type, the organic starch segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the food & beverages segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the European modified wheat starch market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Modified Wheat Starch industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Modified Wheat Starch Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Modified Wheat Starch Industry?

What segments does the Modified Wheat Starch Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Modified Wheat Starch Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, which contributed more than 50% of the global modified wheat starch market share in 2022, is expected to retain its dominant position in the global market over the assessment period. The regional market expansion from 2023 to 2030 can be subject to a rise in per capita expenditure, an increase in disposable income, and a growing preference for convenience & processed diets.

On the other hand, key industry players are setting their headquarters in the region owing to easy availability of raw materials and inexpensive workforce This aspect is projected to play a key role in influencing the growth of the market in the sub-continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2021, Ingredion Inc., a U.S.-based food company, added a new product line to the existing potato-based food product portfolio in North American countries such as Canada and the U.S. Reportedly, the new product line is referred to as ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch. Such moves will provide impetus to the growth of the modified wheat starch business across the North American sub-continent.

In the last quarter of 2022, Loryma, a food ingredient manufacturer, has increased its product line by launching pregelatinized wheat starch having outstanding solubility. Moreover, the new product is referred to as Lory Starch Opal. The initiative will contribute majorly towards global market revenues in the near future.

