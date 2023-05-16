United States Group Level Disability Insurance Market Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Group Level Disability Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Coverage Type, By Insurance Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. group level disability insurance market size is expected to reach USD 49.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030

The market's growth can be attributed to the rising cost of healthcare in the U.S., which has led to an increased focus on protecting one's income in the event of a disability. Disability insurance can provide a safety net to help cover the costs of medical care and other expenses.



The companies are increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve efficiency, accuracy, and customer service. Predictive analytics, underwriting, claims processing, fraud detection, and customer service are some areas where AI and ML are being applied.

By analyzing large amounts of data, insurers can predict and set policy premium accurately. Automating the underwriting and claims processing procedures enhances insurers' decision-making abilities and accelerates the benefits delivery process, resulting in improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.



Disability insurance providers are offering more customizable policies to meet the specific needs of customers. Customers can choose the coverage level they need. The length of the waiting period, and the benefit period.

Additionally, disability insurance providers are integrating their policies with other benefits, such as life insurance and retirement plans. This provides customers with a more comprehensive package of benefits and simplifies the administration of those benefits.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the regional market, and several changes such as changes in the underwriting and claim process, are likely to persist after the end of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for more comprehensive coverage for dealing with the negative effects of the pandemic and other health crises. Disability insurance providers are developing policies offering more robust coverage for these occurrences.



U.S. Group Level Disability Insurance Market Report Highlights

The long term disability insurance segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Long term disability insurance provides financial support for an extended period of time, usually spanning several years or until the policyholder reaches retirement age. This coverage is particularly beneficial for individuals with disabilities that prevent them from working for prolonged periods, as it offers a source of income to help defray their living expenses.

The employer supplied disability insurance segment dominated the market in 2022. With an aging population and rising healthcare costs, there is a growing need for disability insurance. Many employers are recognizing this need and are providing disability insurance as part of their employee benefits package. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, driving growth in the employer supplied disability insurance segment.

The tied agents and branches segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The tied agents and branches segment can access a broader range of disability insurance policies than other distribution channels. This allows companies to offer customers more comprehensive coverage options, which can be a key factor in attracting and retaining customers.

The enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The dominance of the enterprise segment market is due to the more extensive customer base. The importance of disability insurance in attracting and retaining skilled workers, and the greater bargaining power of large organizations when negotiating insurance policies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States

Competitive Landscape

The Hartford

Unum Group

Prudential Financial, Inc.

MetLife

StanCorp Financial Group, Inc.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Reliance Standard

AFLAC INCORPORATED

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company

Principle Financial Services, Inc.

Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Benefits offered by disability insurance policies

Tax benefits under different sections of the income tax act

Market Challenge Impact Analysis

Lack of awareness among customers

Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

Introduction of new schemes and offers by insurance companies

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Disability insurance providers outlook

Disability reinsurers outlook

Distribution channel outlook

Disability end-users outlook

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

