Headache Disorders Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 6.55 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the headache disorders market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the headache disorders market tends to be around 6.4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 6.55 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Headache disorders is the most widespread nervous system disorders which are typically characterized by consistent headaches. Headache is an extreme and disabling symptom of a few major headache disorders, which includes migraine, cluster headache, tension-type headache and others. Another incident cause of headaches is overuse of medication. Antipsychotic medications, antiseizure medications, calcium channel blockers, antidepressants, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are the numerous drugs used in the treatment of headache disorders.

It is projected that over half of the adult population has witnessed a headache at least once in the previous year. Recurring headache disorders are associated with personal and societal costs of pain, disability, reduced quality of life, and financial cost. Only a small proportion of people having headache issues are diagnosed appropriately by physicians. Headache is underappreciated, under-diagnosed, and under-treated worldwide. Most of the currently approved drugs assign for the acute form of the condition, which is further led by generic triptans as the first-line treatment.

Recent Development

In 2021, FDA had approved the first and only oral CGRP receptor antagonist called QULIPTA™, which is particularly developed for the preventive treatment of migraine. CGRP and its receptors are used for nervous system that is related with migraine pathogenesis, and CGRP levels have been found to be more during migraine attacks in studies. QULIPTA is a once-daily medication that blocks CGRP. It comes in three different dosage forms including 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Cases of Depression

The increasing number of cases of depression is a primary factor boosting the headache disorders market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Unhealthy lifestyle of people such as high alcohol consumption, severe changes in eating or sleeping pattern are the major risk factors which is expanding the frequency of depression and further causing headache. Additionally, emotional stress associated with family and friends, school or work is anticipated to boost the market’s growth rate during the forecast period.

Increased Healthcare Expenditure

A major factor prompting the growth rate of headache disorders market is the increasing healthcare expenditure that helps in improving its improved infrastructure. Moreover, numerous government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by growing funding and this will in turn influence the market dynamics. Thus, it boost the market growth.

The Headache Disorders Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Abbvie, Inc (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Lilly (U.S.)

The following is a versatile analysis of all the prominent reader queries addressed in the report. Based on these unique references, market players looking out for seamless market penetration can well design and implement high revenue generation business strategies.

The report highlights the market size and dimensions along with growth rate references feasible through the forecast span

Key market growth initiators and factors influencing the growth

Prominent vendors, stakeholders as well as their growth favoring business activities

Crucial trend analysis and Porter's five forces description

Novel growth opportunities and avenues steering systematic growth decisions in the global Headache Disorders market

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing Demand for Preventive Treatment

Preventive or prophylactic treatment which includes the prescription of off-label and generic medications named beta-blockers such as atenolol and propranolol, anti-epileptics such as topiramate, and divalproex sodium. Presently, Allergan’s Botox, Amgen/ Novartis’s Aimovig, and Teva’s Ajovy (CGRP mAb) are the only drugs that are approved for migraine prevention. Though, Botox requires more than 30 injections across the forehead, shoulders, and neck and does not provide relief from episodic migraine.

Increased R&D Activities

Ongoing research focuses on using novel mechanisms of action such as corticotrophin receptor antagonism, CGRP-based receptor and ligand inhibition, and nitrous oxide inhibition. Wide approval of CGRP monoclonal antibodies is one of the major developments in the preventive market. Though numerous companies are anticipated to grow in the next two years, Amgen and Novartis are poised to benefit from Aimovig’s first-mover status, favourable reimbursement scenario, and easy to use the pen-device mode of administration. In May 2018, the drug was launched in North America and in Europe in July 2018 and has observed a positive response from patients and healthcare providers alike.

Key Market Segments Covered in Headache Disorders Industry Research

Type

Tension-type headache

Cluster Headache

Medication-overuse Headache

Diagnosis

Complete Blood Count

Skull X-rays

Sinus X-rays

CT Scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Treatment

Medication

Heat Therapy

Diet Changes

Acupuncture

Oxygen Therapy

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Fundamental Aim of Headache Disorders Market Report

In the Headache Disorders market, every company has goals, but this report focuses in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Headache Disorders Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Headache Disorders Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Headache Disorders Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Headache Disorders players

Headache Disorders Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the headache disorders market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the increasing incidence of headache disorders and growing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing focus of major market players on novel technology will enhance the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is considered to grow in the forecast period because of the increasing number of elderly population in this region. Furthermore, development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives will boost the market’s growth rate in this region

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Headache Disorders Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Headache Disorders Market, By Type Global Headache Disorders Market, By Diagnosis Global Headache Disorders Market, By Treatment Global Headache Disorders Market, By Route of Administration Global Headache Disorders Market, By End-Users Global Headache Disorders Market, By Distribution Channel Global Headache Disorders Market, By Region Global Headache Disorders Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

