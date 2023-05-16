Sun Genomics Appoints Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, a leader in gut health testing that specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora, continues to strategically expand its brand and clinical offerings with the appointment of Will Hankee as vice president of sales and business development. The hire is part of a larger initiative to emphasize the organization’s leading clinical growth and research—including the impact of gut health on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and mental health.



Will is responsible for leading the sales team and partnering with an extensive network of clinicians to offer the company’s clinical program, Floré Clinical as support for clinicians and their patients suffering from chronic gut health issues. In this role, Will is set to expand Sun Genomics' overall reach and oversee strategic growth as the company leads the way to provide precision custom synbiotics and gut health solutions in clinical markets.

“Gut health plays a large role in overall wellbeing, and it is an honor to join the Sun Genomics team to share our knowledge and research with patients and consumers to help improve their quality of life,” Will said. “I am thrilled to step into this new role and utilize my past expertise as we continue to fortify the company as a leader in the precision nutrition industry.”

Will brings more than 13 years of leadership experience to Sun Genomics through his previous role at Genova Diagnostics. There, he grew the organization’s clinical presence of diagnostic testing on a global scale and has a proven sales leadership background focused on developing high-performing technical sales teams.

Sun Genomics is leading the way in clinical microbiome research. The company will soon announce its findings in partnership with Arizona State University’s Autism/Asperger’s Research Program and the Biodesign Institute on the potential connections between the gut microbiome and ASD. Additionally, Sun Genomics continues to discover how the gut microbiome impacts mental health and happiness through an ongoing research partnership with global dairy company Fonterra.

Sun Genomics will also exhibit at A4M The Fire Inside, taking place from May 18-20 in Orlando, FL. The conference, put on by The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, highlights companies pushing beyond the traditional standards of healthcare and disseminating the latest and most innovative clinical strategies in modern medicine. Sun Genomics will be located at booth 817.

For more information on Sun Genomics or Floré, the world’s only fully customized probiotic, visit www.flore.com.

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in gut health testing. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. Using a patented methodology based on the extraction of DNA in stool, this approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be received as a monthly subscription. Learn more at www.flore.com.