Global Food Pathogen Testing Market is likely to reach up to US$ 49.06 Billion, at 8.5% CAGR by forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The total cost of food pathogen tests conducted globally is estimated to be around US$ 21.7 Billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the global food pathogen testing market is likely to register an impressive 8.5% CAGR through 2033. As per the food pathogen testing market analysis report the overall valuation may reach US$ 49.06 Billion by the end of 2033.



The rising demand for processed and packed food items increased the adoption of food testing services during this period. The changing lifestyle, eating habits, and popularity of quick restaurant meal services also increased the demand for food testing services.

Increasing foodborne diseases, including food poisoning and related illness, are strengthening the emerging trends in the food pathogen testing market. Globally, as per several reports, one in ten people gets infected with foodborne diseases every year. Children aged above five usually suffer from food poisoning necessitating strict monitoring of food items available through supply extensive chains.

The rising issues related to food quality in various hotels and restaurants have catalyzed call services for food pathogen testing. Also, the spread of any such news on social platforms is anticipated to boost the adoption of food testing services.

Food safety testing is hampered by the demand for meeting test requirements (as defined by various regulations) for trading food products. Therefore, in-house testing has been marketed as a viable solution to food safety testing problems in many countries.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is known for its higher adoption of food pathogen testing services which can be attributed to many foodborne disease outbreaks. Currently, it acquires up to 35% of the revenue share generated by the market globally.

The rate of adoption of food pathogen testing services is improving promisingly in the Asia Pacific region. However, the high occurrence of food safety incidents, rising food exports, and food trade have sufficiently advanced the market in China.

Technological achievements have secured numerous market opportunities for food pathogen testing companies in Japan. The country is a hub of technology and innovation. This includes food pathogen testing which is growing with continuous research & development.

Frequent incidences of novel microbiological contaminants due to growing international trade are driving up the demand for rapid technology. The rising unhygienic food handling practices are increasing the adoption of the technology.

Competitive Landscape:

SGS SA, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some leading players in the global food pathogen testing market. They are increasing food testing service sales through various distribution channels to expand the market size. The rising R&D activities and premium quality food items manufactured by top companies are further growing the demand.

Recent Developments:

For example, Bureau Veritas Ltd. revealed that it had acquired Advanced Testing Laboratories (ATL) in June 2022. It is a leading company in the United States that aims to strengthen its position and grow across North America.

Crystal Diagnostics disclosed in February 2020 that the company has acquired a second patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was achieved for its unique liquid crystal technology for the quick and precise diagnosis of pathogens spreading foodborne infections.

Key Segments:

Food Pathogen Testing Industry Segments by Contaminant Type:

Food Pathogen Testing for E. Coli Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Salmonella Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Listeria Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Campylobacters Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Pesticide Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Genetically Modified Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Toxin Contamination

Food Pathogen Testing for Other Contaminations

Food Pathogen Testing Industry Segments by Technology:

Food Pathogen Testing by Conventional Methods Food Pathogen Testing by Agar Culturing Technology Food Pathogen Testing by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Food Pathogen Testing by Other Technologies

Food Pathogen Testing by Rapid Methods Food Pathogen Testing by Biosensor-based Technology Food Pathogen Testing by Immunological-based Technology Food Pathogen Testing by Other Technologies



Food Pathogen Testing Industry Segments by Application:

Food Pathogen Testing on Fruits & Vegetables

Food Pathogen Testing on Grains & Cereals

Food Pathogen Testing on Processed Foods

Food Pathogen Testing on Dairy Products

Food Pathogen Testing on Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Food Pathogen Testing on Other Products

Food Pathogen Testing Industry Segments by Region:

Food Pathogen Testing Industry in North America Market

Food Pathogen Testing Industry in Latin America Market

Food Pathogen Testing Industry in Europe Market

Food Pathogen Industry in East Asia Market

Food Pathogen Testing Industry in South Asia and Pacific Market

Food Pathogen Testing Industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

