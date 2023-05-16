Fungal Testing Kits Market Report (2023 to 2031) – PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Biomed Diagnostic, Inc., and ADT Biotech

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and estimated the overall size of the global market for fungal testing kits in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.52 billion and expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 9.8% to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for fungal testing kits indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The presence and kind of fungi in samples can be determined using specialized tools called fungus testing kits. These kits often contain all the reagents, media, instructions, and testing and analysis tools required to gather and treat a sample.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing incidence of fungal infections is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing demand for testing kits for accurate and rapid results drives the market demand.

The demand for molecular diagnostics is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Fungal Testing Kits Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.52 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.52 billion CAGR 9.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Test Type, Sample type, Application, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Fungal Testing Kits Market:

In August 2021, DiAGSure Mucormycosis Detection Kit was developed by researchers in South 24 Parganas to recognize black fungus, a fungus that affects COVID-19 patients. The kit was approved by the Central Drugs Control Organization (CDSCO) in 2021, which decreased the cost of tests.

Competitive Landscape

The top market players operating in the global market for fungal testing kits are:

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

Biomed Diagnostic, Inc.

ADT Biotech

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global fungal testing kits market revenue is driven by including the increasing prevalence of fungal infections, growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, and the development of new and advanced diagnostic technologies.

However, due to the limited availability of trained professionals and the high cost of diagnostic tests, the fungal testing kits market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on test type, the global fungal testing kits market is segmented into chromogenic tests, molecular tests, and others.

Based on sample type, the global fungal testing kits market is segmented into skin, vaginal secretion, urine, blood, and others.

Based on application, the global fungal testing kits market is segmented into susceptibility testing, research, medical diagnosis, and others.

Based on end users, the global fungal testing kits market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Segmentation By Test Type

Based on the test type, the molecular test segment dominates the global fungal testing kits market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share of this segment is because fungal infections are becoming common, and molecular testing techniques are highly accurate and specific in identifying fungal diseases. Additionally, the availability of user-friendly molecular testing kits and the rising need for point-of-care testing are expected to further propel the expansion of market revenue during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global fungal testing kits market. The high incidence of fungi infections in the area, the developed healthcare system, and the expanding use of cutting-edge diagnostic tools are key factors driving market revenue share. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projection period, demand for fungal testing kits in North America will increase due to a growing understanding among medical professionals and patients of the significance of early identification and treatment of fungal infections.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for fungal testing kits. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, rival players operating, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

FUNGAL TESTING KITS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

