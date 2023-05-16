EdTech Statistics: Global EdTech Industry is a Rapidly Growing Sector That is Revolutionizing The Way Students Learn and Get Knowledge

New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The realm of education is undergoing a transformative revolution, thanks to the burgeoning industry of EdTech, or educational technology. This sector, which contributes to around 6% of the global GDP, is fundamentally altering the ways students acquire and process knowledge. The emergence of virtual classrooms, online courses, and AI-based learning platforms has created a robust infrastructure that allows seamless integration of technology and education. These advancements are not just confined to primary or secondary education; they span from early childhood learning all the way up to professional development courses. To fully comprehend the future landscape of education, it is essential to grasp the current state of EdTech. This article will delve into EdTech statistics (educational technology), offering insights into the profound changes the industry has witnessed in recent years. Through this data, we will chart the trajectory of this rapidly evolving sector and explore the implications for students, educators, and EdTech developers alike.

Top 10 EdTech Industry Stats

Education is a USD 6.5 T industry only in the early days of its digitization.

EdTech usage among K-12 schools has increased by 99% since the year 2020.

More than colleges expect to launch one or more online undergraduate programs in the next three years.

36% of teachers have heard of EdTech but don’t know what is EdTech.

14% of teachers have never heard about educational technology.

60% of academy school teachers don’t think there is enough training for EdTech.

75% of Northern Irish teachers report not having enough access to EdTech.

37% of UK teachers have purchased tech supplies for students.

79% of teachers surveyed are using EdTech each day.

The global education software/application market accounted for revenue of USD 11,039 million in 2022, and the market is expected to hold revenue of USD 11,610 million in 2025.

EdTech in College Statistics

Technology plays an important role in student’s study behaviors.

70% of students say that technology is important to study on mobile electronic devices.

81% of students said that technology is important for doing homework.

79% of students said that technology helps prepare for exams/tests.

71% of respondents most strongly agree that technology increases their engagement with course materials.

58% of professors said that technology is helpful in the teaching process.

Online Education Worldwide Statistics

Revenue from online education is projected to reach USD 166.60 Billion in 2023.

The revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2-027) of 9.48% resulting in a projected market volume of USD 239.30 billion by 2027.)

The market's largest segment is online university education, with a projected market volume of USD 103.80 billion in 2023.

Most of the revenue is generated in the United States.

Technology has changed possibilities within teaching and learning. Classes, which before the digital era were restricted to lectures, talks, and physical objects, no longer have to be designed for that matter. Digital education is the term that refers to online courses and digital textbooks.

The E-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass USD 243 billion by 2022.

The self-paced e-learning product market accounted for revenue of USD 33.5 billion in 2022.

About 65% of education faculty supports the use of open educational resources (OERS) in teaching.

63% of faculties showed support for a competency-based education system.

92% of students worldwide are interested in personalized support and information on degree progress.

About 56% of students worldwide wanted their instructors to enable them to use their laptops more in a learning context.

About 56% of students stated using a laptop or desktop computer in the classroom every week.

49% of students stated that they had taken an online course in the last 12 months.

47% of students started taking this type of course.

73% of students in the world are not aware of massive open online courses.

11% of students earned a competency-based badge.

19% of students said they would use the competency-based digital badge on their resumes.

COVID-19 has accelerated the integration of technology in education by changing mind-sets, much needs to be done to retain the interest and bridge any digital gaps

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the EdTech industry. With schools and universities around the world forced to close their physical campuses and switch to remote learning, there has been a massive surge in demand for online education tools and platforms. The demand for EdTech tools and platforms has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the closure of physical campuses, schools and universities adopted remote learning solutions to continue providing education to students.

At the peak of COVID-19, more than 90% of the world’s schools and most of the colleges and universities shifted to online teaching.

The use of online teaching platforms such as Zoom, Google Classrooms, and Microsoft Teams increased during the pandemic.

By April 2020, approximately 1.7 billion students were studying remotely.

According to UNESCO monitoring, 191 countries implemented nationwide closures affecting around 98% of the world’s student population.

Google Classroom which allows teachers to send lessons and materials to students, doubled its users to 100 million in March 2020.

Byju’s which is an Indian online learning app, added 6 million new users in the same month.

In China Koolearn, GSX, and YouDao– the three pure online after-school tutoring services, each had over 10 million enrolments in free courses during the coronavirus crisis.

In Brazil, Estacio registered a 55% growth in pure online distance learning student enrolment in 2020.

In the United States, Chegg saw a 35% increase in subscriptions to its online learning services.

According to the language learning app, Duolinfgo traffic typically spiked 3 to 5 days after the introduction to lockdown.

Traffic doubled first in China, then Corea, and then increased by 135% in Spain, 100% in Italy, and 90% in the US.

Before the crisis, the penetration of online tutoring in China was between 15% to 25%.

The app download in China has soared to 127 million in 2029.

By the end of 2019, just under one-third (31%) of EdTech companies had successfully attracted VC funding, with 1,019 enterprises in the industry attracting a total of USD 14bn.

Challenges in EdRTech: Mental Health, Digital Divide, and Commodification of Education Statistics

The global COVID-19 pandemic was thought to become a big moment for educational technology. When most of the schools, colleges, and universities were closed students shifted towards online learning. Still, the EdTech sector is facing a range of challenges that are expected to overshadow future technology developments. Lack of internet connectivity is still a big barrier to the adoption of EdTech.

Mental health after COVID-19

During the last few years, America has witnessed a historically high rate of mental health problems among the population.

At the beginning of the last few years, 40% of adults reported the symptoms of anxiety and depression. This rate of anxiety and depression was high in 2019.

The Children's hospital association reported 47,000 mental health visits in the first three months of 2021.

The number is almost 40% higher than within the same span in 2020.



