The Fashion Accessories Market is expected to hit USD 3236.13 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.56 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Fashion Accessories Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Fashion Accessories Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 1249.67 Bn in 2022 to USD 3236.13 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.56 percent.



Fashion Accessories Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1249.67 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 3236.13 Bn. CAGR 14.56 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product Type, Type and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach was used for estimating the market size by value and volume. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints, and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The Fashion Accessories Market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data is later analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five-force model, and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social, economic, environmental, technological, and legal aspects of the market.

Fashion Accessories Market Overview

Fashion Accessories is an items used to contribute in a secondary manner to an individual’s outfit. The growing e-commerce industry and the investment of major Fashion Accessories Key Players in the Fashion Accessories Industry are expected to drive the Fashion Accessories Market. Recently, in December 2022, House of Titan introduced IRTH, its latest women's handbag brand, which provides a range of handbags suitable for different occasions such as night outs, weekend getaways, workdays, and more.

Fashion Accessories Market Dynamics

The fashion accessories industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by various opportunities and factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable accessories, as consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious. Additionally, the market is fueled by the rise in disposable income and evolving fashion trends, leading to a higher demand for premium and high-quality accessories . The online channel has emerged as a dominant distribution platform, with e-commerce platforms offering a wide array of products at competitive prices, providing consumers with the convenience of shopping from home. Moreover, headwear products such as hats, caps, headbands, and beanies are gaining popularity across all age groups due to their functional and fashionable appeal. The preference for winter apparel and accessories, including hats, beanies, and other winter headwear products, is growing due to changing weather conditions caused by global warming, particularly in well-established regions. The fashion industry is highly competitive and established Fashion Accessories Key Companies dominated the market, which is expected to limit the Fashion Accessories Market. The growing preference for winter apparel and accessories like hats, beanies, and winter headwear products is attributed to changing weather conditions due to global warming, especially in established regions.

Fashion Accessories Market Regional Insights

As a developing economy, the Asia Pacific is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for major Fashion Accessories Key Companies. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 48 percent revenue share in the Fashion Accessories Market. The growing trend of buying accessories through online shopping platforms and the increased internet penetration everywhere including remote areas are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Fashion Accessories Market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6 percent during throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The Fashion Accessories Market Growth is also supported by favorable government initiatives to build a business in the region and the developing economy with skilled human resources.

Fashion Accessories Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Bags

Jewellery

Watches

Apparel

Footwear

Others

In the fashion accessories market, the watches & jewelry segment holds a significant share, accounting for over 40% of the total revenue in 2022. The watches & jewelry category includes a variety of products, such as fine jewelry made of precious metals like silver, gold, and titanium, as well as fashion jewelry.

By Type:

Online

Offline

By End User:

Men

Women

Children



The market is divided into different segments based on the end-user, including Kids/Children, Women, and Men. Among these segments, the women's category is expected to hold a substantial share in the market thnaks to the wide availability of branded wearable and accessory products in various stores. Additionally, women's heightened focus on their appearance drives the demand for fashionable goods.

Fashion Accessories Key Competitors include:

Coach (Premium) - United States

Michael Kors - United States

Kate Spade - United States

Vera Bradley - United States

American Eagle Outfitters - United States

Superdry (United Kingdom)

Mulberry (Premium) - United Kingdom

Longchamp – France

Bally - Switzerland

Fred Perry - United Kingdom

Shiseido (Premium) - Japan

Samsonite - Hong Kong

Li-Ning - China

Anta - China

Oroton - Australia

Burberry (Premium) - United Arab Emirates

Pasha - India

Okhtein - Egypt

Le BHV Marais - Saudi Arabia

Sunuva - South Africa

Renner - Brazil

Chamelle - Colombia

LOB - Mexico

Prüne - Argentina

Vélez – Colombia



