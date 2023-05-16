LumiraDx Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

LONDON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First quarter 2023 revenues of $22.2 million.

Cost reduction programs implemented across the global organization resulting in declining operating losses.

US Clinical Studies for first 510K submission completed.

More than 100 customers in the first full launch quarter for the world’s first quantitative finger stick NT-proBNP assay.

Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx, stated, "Our transition to non-COVID is beginning to develop, especially with the commercial launches of HbA1c and NT-proBNP on our Platform. Customer response continues to be positive, and we are collaborating with our key customers on use cases where our Platform can change clinical pathways and enable better patient outcomes. Developing new use cases with customers takes time and we are beginning to see initial positive responses developing, partly enabled by our menu of tests expanding. Again, bringing together multiple assays on a single, easy to use instrument with laboratory equivalent performance and a low cost of ownership is enabling a transformation in community-based care."

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $22.2 million, compared to $126.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the final quarter of pandemic-related COVID revenues from the Omicron variant.

COVID antigen test revenues for the first quarter were $10.6 million, while our Fast Labs COVID revenues were $4.3 million in the quarter. Non-COVID specific revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $7.3 million, or 33% of total revenues, including $2.9 million of LumiraDx technology revenues and $4.4 million of distribution revenues.

IFRS gross profit was a loss of $1.8 million for the quarter. Total adjusted gross profit was $0.5 million.

Research and development expenses were $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-IFRS adjusted research and development expenses were $14.8 million in the quarter, compared to $16.8 million in the prior quarter.

Sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $26.0 million in the first quarter. Non-IFRS adjusted sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $19.0 million in the quarter, compared to $22.3 million in the prior quarter.

The reductions in operating expenses reflect the majority of the benefit of the company’s 2022 restructuring activities, but they do not yet reflect the additional restructuring announced by the company in April of this year. Additional restructuring activities are expected to reduce our global workforce by 40% with expense reductions of $36 million per annum with the full impact from June 2023 onward.

Net loss for the quarter was $44.1 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share. The Non-IFRS adjusted net loss for the quarter was $41.1 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share. At March 31, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $68.1 million.

Conference Call

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in various stages of development, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding regulatory progress and the advancement of our pipeline of tests, the timing and results of our clinical trials, the timing of commercial launch of certain products, the benefits and performance of our tests, and the expected timing and results of our cost-saving initiatives and global restructuring activities. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and global and domestic market conditions; the effect of COVID-19 on LumiraDx's business and financial results; obtaining or maintaining regulatory approval, authorization or clearance for our tests; and those factors discussed under the header "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 1, 2023, and in other filings that we make with the SEC. Although LumiraDx believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, LumiraDx cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by it and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. LumiraDx undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We present non-IFRS financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. We also use these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor our business, as well as evaluate our underlying historical performance, as we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling us to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. The non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-IFRS financial measures and margins are not measurements of our performance, financial condition or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss, gross margin or net income (loss) or any other performance measures, derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles.

We define non-IFRS operating loss and non-IFRS net loss as operating loss and net loss, respectively, excluding depreciation, amortization, share-based payments, IFRS 2 listing expense, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain)/loss, restructuring and severance payments and non-cash interest. We define non-IFRS expenses as expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, restructuring and severance payments and share-based payments. We recommend that you review the reconciliation of the non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below, and that you not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position MARCH 31, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Non–Current Assets Other non-current assets $ 505 $ 497 Intangibles and goodwill 32,206 32,170 Right-of-Use Assets 15,557 16,580 Property, plant and equipment 109,572 113,406 Investment in sublease 11,995 11,421 Total Non-Current Assets 169,835 174,074 Current Assets Inventories 89,824 89,965 Tax receivable 24,275 20,987 Trade and other receivables 40,323 55,977 Cash and cash equivalents 68,051 100,010 Total Current Assets 222,473 266,939 TOTAL ASSETS $ 392,308 $ 441,013 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Debt due after more than one year $ (369,400 ) $ (366,479 ) Long term grants (14,446 ) (15,769 ) Other long term liabilities (51,387 ) (49,158 ) Lease liabilities (22,026 ) (22,303 ) Stock warrants (674 ) (339 ) Deferred tax liabilities (333 ) (542 ) Total Non-Current Liabilities (458,266 ) (454,590 ) Current Liabilities Debt due within one year (143 ) (76 ) Government and other grants (15,436 ) (16,296 ) Trade and other payables (63,580 ) (66,277 ) Lease liabilities due within one year (8,489 ) (9,149 ) Total Current Liabilities (87,648 ) (91,798 ) Equity Share capital and share premium (858,255 ) (858,085 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (7,730 ) (20,026 ) Other reserves (105,585 ) (105,585 ) Accumulated deficit 1,124,997 1,088,804 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 153,427 105,108 Non-controlling interests 179 267 Total Equity 153,606 105,375 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ (392,308 ) $ (441,013 )









LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share

and per share data) Revenue $ 22,173 $ 126,414 Cost of sales (23,931 ) (76,386 ) Gross (Loss)/Profit (1,758 ) 50,028 Gross Margin -8 % 40 % Research and development expenses (19,481 ) (41,319 ) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses (25,976 ) (40,156 ) Operating Loss (47,215 ) (31,447 ) Finance income 18,682 5,417 Finance expense (15,110 ) (27,423 ) Net finance income / (expense) 3,572 (22,006 ) Loss before Tax (43,643 ) (53,453 ) Tax provision for the period (480 ) (2,217 ) Loss for the period $ (44,123 ) $ (55,670 ) Gain attributable to non-controlling interest 88 78 Net loss attributable to equity holders of parent—basic and diluted $ (44,211 ) $ (55,748 ) Net loss per share attributable to equity holders of parent—basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average number of Ordinary Shares and Common used in loss per share—basic and diluted 318,682,867 253,074,575









LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, Cost of Goods Sold Research and Development Selling, Marketing and Administrative 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) IFRS Financial Measure $ (23,931 ) $ (76,386 ) $ (19,481 ) $ (41,319 ) $ (25,976 ) $ (40,156 ) Depreciation1 1,806 2,278 2,697 2,426 719 706 Amortization - - 40 42 459 483 Restructuring & Severance 139 - - - 43 - Share-based payments 320 403 1,899 1,514 5,799 6,059 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (21,666 ) $ (73,705 ) $ (14,845 ) $ (37,337 ) $ (18,956 ) $ (32,908 ) 1 - Net of grants for capital equipment THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, Gross Margin Operating Loss Net Loss Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) IFRS Financial Measure $ (1,758 ) $ 50,028 $ (47,215 ) $ (31,447 ) $ (44,123 ) $ (55,670 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) Depreciation1 1,806 2,278 5,222 5,410 5,222 5,410 0.02 0.02 Amortization - - 499 525 499 525 - - Share-based payments 320 403 8,018 7,976 8,018 7,976 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of financial instruments - - - - 4,401 (5,416 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Foreign exchange loss/(gain) - - - - (18,063 ) 19,209 (0.06 ) 0.08 Restructuring & Severance 139 - 182 - - - - - Non-cash interest - - - - 2,921 1,276 0.01 - Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ 507 $ 52,709 $ (33,294 ) $ (17,536 ) $ (41,125 ) $ (26,690 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 2 % 42 % 1 - Net of grants for capital equipment







